Searching for the best mezcals, but are new to the spirit? Let us be your guide, because this agave liquor is killer in a cocktail or sipped neat. Like many spirits, the production of mezcal comes with a few rules and regulations. Mexico’s Consejo Regulador del Mezcal states the spirit can only be made in nine states—most famously, Oaxaca—and categorizes mezcal based on both the agave used to make it and its production method. Typified by a range of flavors and smokiness (from mild to raging campfire), mezcal can complement sultry summer nights or take the chill off winter’s worst.

