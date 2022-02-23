ABA, Trade Groups Urge Congress to Raise Small-Business Loan Program Cap

By ROB RETZLAFF || The past two years have been hell for small businesses in South Carolina and around the country. Lockdowns, retail and office closures, and lost revenue were devastating. Fortunately, as I have learned from the many businesses I have worked with in the Palmetto State, South Carolina small businesses are resilient. With some aid from Congress, millions of SC businesses embraced remote work, e-commerce, and home delivery. But as we begin 2022 and COVID challenges continue, Congress is considering sweeping antitrust legislation that attacks large digital platforms and, in doing so, jeopardizes the tools and products that many South Carolina businesses have come to know and rely on.

