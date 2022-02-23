ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABA, Trade Groups Urge Congress to Raise Small-Business Loan Program Cap

 2 days ago

The American Bankers Association and a coalition of trade groups today urged congressional leaders to increase the authorization level for the Small Business Administration’s 504 loan...

Long Beach Press-Telegram

Small businesses still face $28 billion of unforgiven PPP loans

Almost 350,000 loans made to small businesses in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic haven’t been forgiven, according to a Bloomberg News analysis of Paycheck Protection Program data, and most of them are for less than $25,000. That lingering debt — about $28 billion, the analysis shows — is creating...
SMALL BUSINESS
Washington Post

Small-Business Bankruptcy Rules Poised for Extension by Congress

In an era of hyper-partisanship, an obscure federal program that makes it easier for small-business owners to shed debt in bankruptcy has been embraced by Democrats and Republicans, who are now weighing an extension of this rule. So-called Subchapter V bankruptcy lets closely-held businesses move through bankruptcy much more quickly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WMDT.com

Eastern Shore Delegation raise concerns for small businesses over proposed legislation

SALISBURY, Md – The Eastern Shore Delegation is concerned about some new legislation being proposed in Annapolis, and the effects they would have on small businesses. In a meeting Friday the delegates, raised concerns over the proposed Maryland Family Medical Leave Act, which they say would be difficult to implement for small businesses, as the measure would be entirely funded by small businesses and their employees, with no state funding going towards paying workers during periods of medical leave.
SALISBURY, MD
CNET

House passes bill to jumpstart US chip manufacturing

The House of Representatives has passed a bill to ramp up chip manufacturing in the US and ease supply chain woes. All that's left is for Congress to reconcile it with a similar bill passed by the Senate last year to get legislation to the White House. The COMPETES Act...
CONGRESS & COURTS
gmauthority.com

U.S. Lawmakers Introduce Right To Repair Legislation

U.S. lawmakers introduced new Right to Repair legislation this week that could make it easier for owners of modern-day vehicles to repair their vehicles themselves or get them repaired by a third-party mechanic. U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, an Illinois Democrat, introduced a new bill this week that aims to ensure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
@growwithco

Black-Owned Business Ecosystem

Developing Black-owned businesses offers a great economic opportunity for the U.S. Here’s how to build and support the Black-owned business ecosystem. Despite the United States’ rich history of Black entrepreneurship and innovation, the economic potential of supporting Black business owners has yet to be fully realized. As of 2021, Black-owned businesses were less than half as likely as white-owned businesses to obtain all of their requested funding.
SMALL BUSINESS
NBC News

Trump's trade war payments to farmers needed more oversight, watchdog says

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration's aid program for farmers hurt by the president's trade war with China should have received stricter oversight to ensure accurate payments, a government watchdog said Thursday. The Market Facilitation Program, launched by the Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency, made payments in 2018 and...
POTUS
Forbes

A Cooperative Approach To Staffing Shortages In The Dental Industry

Ato Kasymov, Co-Founder & CEO at Zentist. As we enter a new year, staffing shortages remain top of mind for organizations and continue to be relentlessly analyzed by everyone from bloggers to syndicated columnists. Despite the coverage this issue has already received, it is hard to ignore — especially at the confluence of technology, recruiting and retention.
EDUCATION
FITSNews

Guest Column: Congress Might Double-Cross Small Businesses In 2022

By ROB RETZLAFF || The past two years have been hell for small businesses in South Carolina and around the country. Lockdowns, retail and office closures, and lost revenue were devastating. Fortunately, as I have learned from the many businesses I have worked with in the Palmetto State, South Carolina small businesses are resilient. With some aid from Congress, millions of SC businesses embraced remote work, e-commerce, and home delivery. But as we begin 2022 and COVID challenges continue, Congress is considering sweeping antitrust legislation that attacks large digital platforms and, in doing so, jeopardizes the tools and products that many South Carolina businesses have come to know and rely on.
SMALL BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

CIO roles continue to expand as technology demands increase

Chief information officers are taking on multiple roles, and in turn executive titles, to meet the increased demand companies are seeing for technology and digital tools, The Wall Street Journal reported Feb. 10. This trend has been accelerated by the pandemic, as digital tools and technology became a way for...
TECHNOLOGY
PWLiving

Development Services’ Small Business Program Reports

Provided by Prince William County Office of Communications. The Prince William County Department of Development Services’ Small Business Program announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2021. The Program achieved its highest yearly results on record with over 400 small business owners “Open for Business.”
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

