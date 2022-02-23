ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River indoor team runs in region at Roanoke College

Fincastle Herald
 1 day ago
The James River indoor track team competed in the Region 2C meet at the Kerr-Cregger Indoor Fieldhouse at Roanoke College last Friday night and had some good performances.

The River boys 4×800 relay team took a second place with Silas Miller, James Voight, Caden Shorter and Jacob Hill.

For the girls, Holly Hylton took third in the 500 meters and ran on the third place 4×200 relay team with Ella Wright, Nevaeh VanBuren and Kylie Mills. In the triple jump VanBuren took fourth and Mills was sixth and VanBuren was sixth in the long jump.

Wright took fifth in the 55 dash with Kelsey Firebaugh sixth, and they also went five-six in the 300 meters. Victoria Erber was fourth in the shot put.

The state meet is March 2 and 3.

