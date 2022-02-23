ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OKC Thunder news: The Ringer names Josh Giddey NBA's rookie of the quarter for Jan. 20 to Feb. 22

 1 day ago
The Ringer’s Dan Devine released the NBA’s third-quarter awards, which spanned from Jan. 20 to the All-Star Break in his latest article. The best rookie during this month stretch was Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey:

“Giddey has stepped into a larger role in the Thunder offense since his backcourt partner, ascendant star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, went down with a sprained right ankle. He’s flourished, averaging 16.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.5 assists in 33.0 minutes per game in his last 10 contests prior to the All-Star break, including three consecutive triple-doubles, headlined by a career-high 28 points, 11 boards, and 12 dimes in an overtime victory at Madison Square Garden.

Only nine players produced more points via assist in Q3 than Giddey, according to PBPstats.com’s tracking—eight All-Stars and Tyrese Haliburton. Watch the tape on some of those deliveries, and you might find yourself wondering whether you’re watching a 10-year vet rather than a teenager with a little more than half a season under his belt.”

The article also delves deeper into Giddey’s arsenal of passes and his craftiness as a pick and roll ball handler. The article also sings praises for Giddey’s underappreciated defensive chaps to disrupt passing lanes and his elite rebounding ability as a 6-foot-8 guard. While the shooting is still a work in progress, the article mentions that the shot is salvageable and notes Giddey’s steady improvement as the season has progressed.

Giddey probably won’t win Rookie of the Year thanks to Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley, but he definitely deserves to finish in the top four if he continues to play like this in the final six weeks of the season.

