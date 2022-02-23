How to Visit Florence on a Budget

Turin or Torino in Italian is a city in northern Italy and one of the loveliest towns we have visited. It is the capital city of Piedmont with a population of 2.278 million, according to the 2021 census. Housing Anywhere proclaimed Turin as the third best city in Italy and quite popular amongst ex-pats because of its low-cost living. It is also one of the largest cities in Italy. We had never heard of Turin before. Therefore, when we built our itinerary through various countries in Europe, we thought it would be a great place for a pit stop. It is not a common town to visit, but it has its charm and interesting spots such as the spire of the Mole Antonelliana, piazza’s, churches, café, opera houses, art galleries, palaces, theaters, and baroque architecture that line Turin’s streets.

