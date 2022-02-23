How to Visit Florence on a Budget

Florence is a place filled with after-effects of the Renaissance period. Whether trying out delicious food or admiring the exquisite architectural designs, adventure awaits at every corner in Florence, even if you are on a budget. With many exciting hotel deals in Florence, Italy, now would be the perfect opportunity to...
Sicily: home to beautiful beaches, picturesque mountain ranges and truly delish food. It’s hard to think of a better way to while away the summer than travelling through the island’s gorgeous landscapes, sipping on Campari in every town. Well, that’s now got a whole lot easier, as a brand-new train line has just opened, joining up some of Sicily’s remotest (and most beautiful) corners.
It might be cheaper to go see the Eiffel Tower than it is to meet Mickey Mouse. According to a new report, Disney’s astronomical price hikes have made it more expensive to visit Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. than it is to travel to Paris and go to Disney in Marne le Vallee, France, 15 miles away.
Winston Churchill once said, "We shape our buildings; thereafter they shape us." The Eiffel Tower of Paris - arguably the most iconic landmark of Europe - has certainly shaped the people of Paris and the 7 million tourists who visit it each year. Constructed in 1889, this 1,000-foot-tall monument in...
Turin or Torino in Italian is a city in northern Italy and one of the loveliest towns we have visited. It is the capital city of Piedmont with a population of 2.278 million, according to the 2021 census. Housing Anywhere proclaimed Turin as the third best city in Italy and quite popular amongst ex-pats because of its low-cost living. It is also one of the largest cities in Italy. We had never heard of Turin before. Therefore, when we built our itinerary through various countries in Europe, we thought it would be a great place for a pit stop. It is not a common town to visit, but it has its charm and interesting spots such as the spire of the Mole Antonelliana, piazza’s, churches, café, opera houses, art galleries, palaces, theaters, and baroque architecture that line Turin’s streets.
Picture by Simon Speed; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. Jesus's Crown of Thorns is an important and priceless relic. The Crown of Thorns relic which is purported to be the original crown of thorns that Jesus was forced to wear on his way to the crucifixion, had been stored in the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France.
The worlds of the desert festival, Burning Man, and superyachting may not seem like a natural fit, but the owners and designers of 184-foot Galaxy successfully made those worlds collide—and, in the process, showed how yacht design can be a lot more creative, and fast.
The five-month refit of Galaxy—a 2005 Benetti—was not only unusually speedy for a superyacht, but signals the emergence of a new kind of yachting, a clean-slate design that gave the owners the fantasyland interior that they wanted. Typically, most interior refits involve only cosmetic changes, and from the exterior, Galaxy looks almost painfully cookie-cutter. But inside,...
Theme parks are always evolving and changing and while that sometimes means losing things that fans love, it also means that there’s always something new to see somewhere. Epcot, with its rotating festivals, is an always changing theme park. And with the resort’s 50th anniversary currently ongoing there will be even more new things to see. But one item that has recently popped up is especially cool, and it’s the sort of thing you might miss if you don’t know where to look. As Disney has “vandalized” part of the railroad in the Germany pavilion.
Some say Disneyland is an expensive place to visit but sometimes there might be a cheaper way to visit Mickey and the gang. For two adults leaving Los Angeles, a six-night visit to Disneyland Paris (including flights to France’s capital city) is sometimes cheaper than a six-night visit to Disneyland in Anaheim, an analysis by […]
Since it debuted in 2020, Below Deck Sailing Yacht has given viewers some of the most dramatic feuds and epic love-to-hate boatmances (like Jenna MacGillivray and Adam Glick in Season 1, and the Gary King, Sydney Zaruba, and Alli Dore love triangle the following year) ever in the Below Deck franchise.
ROME -- Pope Francis has canceled a scheduled Sunday visit to Florence and will not preside over Ash Wednesday commemorations next week because of what the Vatican described Friday as a flareup of 'œacute' knee pain. The Vatican said the 85-year-old pope was canceling his participation in the...
International travel has taken a hit these past two years. But nonetheless, our annual list of the top travel destinations is back and better than ever. As always, our aim is to highlight places that offer exciting reasons for architecture and design lovers to visit during the rest of 2022, from major museum openings to burgeoning trends worth checking out. We surveyed experts and gathered intel on the most exciting cultural attractions for international travel around the world, from a new Frank Lloyd Wright road trip to a James Turrell Skyspace in Uruguay. Read on for our picks for our top picks and be sure to get planning.
The moment many travelers have waited for since March 2020 has finally arrived — or so it appears. The omicron variant of the coronavirus is receding. Governments across the globe are reopening for foreign travel, including nations that enforced strict protocols such as Israel and Australia. Countries in Europe and Asia are again lifting restrictions for vaccinated visitors, with some slashing requirements for testing and quarantines.
Bali has no problem wooing even the most jaded of travelers. With its tempting mix of good food, sandy shores, and vibrant tradition, it's a country that tops plenty of lists and draws repeat travelers again and again. But while life is grand in Bali, the trip there can be...
Warm clear seas, tropical vistas and pure escapism – say hello to an overwater bungalow or villa vacation. These luxurious getaways, suspended over some of the world's most beautiful oceans, are firm favorites with honeymooners, as well as other travelers who love the privacy and sense of adventure that overwater bungalows bring.
This fully refundable deal will save you 40%. A summer holiday in Europe is a dream for travelers. The temperature is just right and the sun comes out to play. Locals and tourists make the most of the magnificent coastlines and cities fill their calendars with fun events. The vibe is so different in throughout European regions, so there is always something for every kind of traveler: the food lover, the history buff, the wine enthusiast, the adventurer, and the laidback wanderer. And while Paris is never a bad idea, the dramatic Dalmatian Coast is a wonderful discovery. This summer, we recommend you set your sights on the sunny and exciting Hvar Island in Croatia.
With its sunny weather, gorgeous rural scenery, world-class wines, and sophisticated cooking, it’s no wonder France is such a popular holiday destination. And, now that fully vaccinated visitors from the UK won’t have to take tests for entry, more than one in ten of us are planning a getaway there this year, according to research by travel insurer battleface.
The first international flight I took post-2020 landed in Santorini. I arrived with friends from the Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens (a favorite), and there were meetings with archaeologists and private tours of the ancient city of Akrotiri scheduled, even a guided hike up the volcano. I was there because it had been too long since I breathed Greek air and because time with Tina and Panos is never boring. But if I’m being honest, the reason I immediately accepted the invitation and muted the naysayers and my own anxiety was because I knew a trip to this mythical island in the Aegean Sea would mean a return to Perivolas.
Temperatures are still chilly throughout much of the Northern Hemisphere, but warmer weather is coming up. If you're already dreaming of your first summer getaway of the year, this list of the best beach destinations around the world may give you some inspiration. Tripadvisor recently announced the winners of its...
