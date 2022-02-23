Customer Lifetime Value Estimation via Probabilistic Modeling
By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
5 days ago
Customer lifetime value (CLV) is the total worth of a customer to a company over the length of their relationship. In practice, this “worth” can be defined as revenue, profit, or any metric of an analyst’s choosing. CLV is an important metric to track for two...
BrightSpire Capital (BRSP +0.1%) Q4 adjusted distributable EPS of $0.27, exceeding consensus estimate of $0.24, and up from $0.26 in Q3. The commercial real estate credit REIT, formerly Colony Credit Real Estate, also named Andrew E. Witt as president of the company effective Tuesday, while continuing his role as chief operating officer. Michael J. Mazzei continues as CEO and director.
Machine learning for materials discovery has largely focused on predicting an individual scalar rather than multiple related properties, where spectral properties are an important example. Fundamental spectral properties include the phonon density of states (phDOS) and the electronic density of states (eDOS), which individually or collectively are the origins of a breadth of materials observables and functions. Building upon the success of graph attention networks for encoding crystalline materials, we introduce a probabilistic embedding generator specifically tailored to the prediction of spectral properties. Coupled with supervised contrastive learning, our materials-to-spectrum (Mat2Spec) model outperforms state-of-the-art methods for predicting ab initio phDOS and eDOS for crystalline materials. We demonstrate Mat2Spec's ability to identify eDOS gaps below the Fermi energy, validating predictions with ab initio calculations and thereby discovering candidate thermoelectrics and transparent conductors. Mat2Spec is an exemplar framework for predicting spectral properties of materials via strategically incorporated machine learning techniques.
In 2021, Brittany Pierre made over $109,000 selling nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, of her photography and flipping other NFTs she bought for a profit. But before that, Pierre was struggling to pay rent on her Chicago apartment or afford groceries and bus fare, she tells CNBC Make It. Her financial...
Drowsiness is a leading cause of accidents on the road as it negatively affects the driver's ability to safely operate a vehicle. Neural activity recorded by EEG electrodes is a widely used physiological correlate of driver drowsiness. This paper presents a novel dynamical modeling solution to estimate the instantaneous level of the driver drowsiness using EEG signals, where the PERcentage of eyelid CLOSure (PERCLOS) is employed as the ground truth of driver drowsiness. Applying our proposed modeling framework, we find neural features present in EEG data that encode PERCLOS. In the decoding phase, we use a Bayesian filtering solution to estimate the PERCLOS level over time. A data set that comprises 18 driving tests, conducted by 13 drivers, has been used to investigate the performance of the proposed framework. The modeling performance in estimation of PERCLOS provides robust and repeatable results in tests with manual and automated driving modes by an average RMSE of 0.117 (at a PERCLOS range of 0 to 1)Â and average High Probability Density percentage of 62.5%. We further hypothesized that there are biomarkers that encode the PERCLOS across different driving tests and participants. Using this solution, we identified possible biomarkers such as Theta and Delta powers. Results show that about 73% and 66% of the Theta and Delta powers which are selected as biomarkersÂ are increasing as PERCLOS grows during the driving test. We argue that the proposed method is a robust and reliable solution to estimate drowsiness in real-time which opens the door in utilizing EEG-based measures in driver drowsiness detection systems.
Walmart topped earnings expectations and reiterated its long-term forecast, which calls for adjusted earnings per share growth in the mid single-digits. The big-box retailer is a bellwether of inflation because of its huge store footprint, diverse customer base and heavy emphasis on groceries. The company's stock has underperformed on Wall...
Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) said on Tuesday deliveries fell in February over last month as the U.S. listed Chinese electric vehicle maker suspended production during the spring festival. What Happened: Nio said it delivered 6,131 electric vehicles last month, a decline of 36.4% over January and a rise of 9.9%...
You may be on the verge of making an important financial decision about your home. Perhaps you are about to sell it because your family situation has changed significantly. Or maybe you want to refinance your home to get a better mortgage rate. So where do you begin? One of the best places to start is by determining your home value. Typically, you will get this information from a local real estate agent if you sell your home. If you’re refinancing, this information will come from a certified appraiser.
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) and Genevant have sued Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) for infringing on their patent on a lipid nanoparticle platform that they say was crucial to the delivery of Moderna’s widely-used COVID-19 vaccine. The companies are seeking an award of damages sufficient to compensate Arbutus and...
Lucid Group (LCID) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report is not done with bad news. The Californian luxury electric vehicle maker, which started car production five months ago, has still not found a way to solve its production problems. And it's not sure things will get any better anytime soon....
Comments / 0