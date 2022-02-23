ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Customer Lifetime Value Estimation via Probabilistic Modeling

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCustomer lifetime value (CLV) is the total worth of a customer to a company over the length of their relationship. In practice, this “worth” can be defined as revenue, profit, or any metric of an analyst’s choosing. CLV is an important metric to track for two...

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

BrightSpire Q4 non-GAAP EPS beats estimate, book value rises on financing payoff

BrightSpire Capital (BRSP +0.1%) Q4 adjusted distributable EPS of $0.27, exceeding consensus estimate of $0.24, and up from $0.26 in Q3. The commercial real estate credit REIT, formerly Colony Credit Real Estate, also named Andrew E. Witt as president of the company effective Tuesday, while continuing his role as chief operating officer. Michael J. Mazzei continues as CEO and director.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Nature.com

Density of states prediction for materials discovery via contrastive learning from probabilistic embeddings

Machine learning for materials discovery has largely focused on predicting an individual scalar rather than multiple related properties, where spectral properties are an important example. Fundamental spectral properties include the phonon density of states (phDOS) and the electronic density of states (eDOS), which individually or collectively are the origins of a breadth of materials observables and functions. Building upon the success of graph attention networks for encoding crystalline materials, we introduce a probabilistic embedding generator specifically tailored to the prediction of spectral properties. Coupled with supervised contrastive learning, our materials-to-spectrum (Mat2Spec) model outperforms state-of-the-art methods for predicting ab initio phDOS and eDOS for crystalline materials. We demonstrate Mat2Spec's ability to identify eDOS gaps below the Fermi energy, validating predictions with ab initio calculations and thereby discovering candidate thermoelectrics and transparent conductors. Mat2Spec is an exemplar framework for predicting spectral properties of materials via strategically incorporated machine learning techniques.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Driver drowsiness estimation using EEG signals with a dynamical encoder"“decoder modeling framework

Drowsiness is a leading cause of accidents on the road as it negatively affects the driver's ability to safely operate a vehicle. Neural activity recorded by EEG electrodes is a widely used physiological correlate of driver drowsiness. This paper presents a novel dynamical modeling solution to estimate the instantaneous level of the driver drowsiness using EEG signals, where the PERcentage of eyelid CLOSure (PERCLOS) is employed as the ground truth of driver drowsiness. Applying our proposed modeling framework, we find neural features present in EEG data that encode PERCLOS. In the decoding phase, we use a Bayesian filtering solution to estimate the PERCLOS level over time. A data set that comprises 18 driving tests, conducted by 13 drivers, has been used to investigate the performance of the proposed framework. The modeling performance in estimation of PERCLOS provides robust and repeatable results in tests with manual and automated driving modes by an average RMSE of 0.117 (at a PERCLOS range of 0 to 1)Â and average High Probability Density percentage of 62.5%. We further hypothesized that there are biomarkers that encode the PERCLOS across different driving tests and participants. Using this solution, we identified possible biomarkers such as Theta and Delta powers. Results show that about 73% and 66% of the Theta and Delta powers which are selected as biomarkersÂ are increasing as PERCLOS grows during the driving test. We argue that the proposed method is a robust and reliable solution to estimate drowsiness in real-time which opens the door in utilizing EEG-based measures in driver drowsiness detection systems.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Lifetime Value#Customer Base#Lifetimes#Estimation#Clv#Python#Bayesian
NBC Philadelphia

Walmart Tops Quarterly Estimates, Backs Long-Term Forecast as It Focuses on Value Amid Rising Food Prices

Walmart topped earnings expectations and reiterated its long-term forecast, which calls for adjusted earnings per share growth in the mid single-digits. The big-box retailer is a bellwether of inflation because of its huge store footprint, diverse customer base and heavy emphasis on groceries. The company's stock has underperformed on Wall...
BUSINESS
BobVila

The Best Home Value Estimator Sites of 2022

You may be on the verge of making an important financial decision about your home. Perhaps you are about to sell it because your family situation has changed significantly. Or maybe you want to refinance your home to get a better mortgage rate. So where do you begin? One of the best places to start is by determining your home value. Typically, you will get this information from a local real estate agent if you sell your home. If you’re refinancing, this information will come from a certified appraiser.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Fashion
TheStreet

Tesla Rival Lucid Delivers More Bad News

Lucid Group (LCID) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report is not done with bad news. The Californian luxury electric vehicle maker, which started car production five months ago, has still not found a way to solve its production problems. And it's not sure things will get any better anytime soon....
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy