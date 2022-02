Speak your truth! As Sagittarians, you usually have no problem with that. In fact, foot-in-mouth can be one of your more loveable defining traits, but not everyone appreciates a Wisenheimer. The next few weeks are a very good time for you to expand on the inside. Use your words with more accuracy to hit the right target and less like a scatter-bomb or just for effect. Reflect on how your language, tone and actions would feel if they were applied to you. Learn these lessons now and you will be better suited to handle what is to come. Look closely at grand plans coming your way to make sure they are realistic and grounded.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO