ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

4 Assumptions Preventing Effective API Protection

By Yaron Azerual
securityboulevard.com
 3 days ago

It’s no secret to anyone that every modern application is making use of APIs to interact with its different components, its users and sometimes with external services. In fact, API usage surged during 2021. According to market research, API attack traffic has tripled in growth compared to the overall API traffic....

securityboulevard.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

How to Monitor and Set Data Usage Limit in Windows 11

Windows 11 allows you to monitor and set data usage limits for the Wi-Fi and Ethernet networks. It is a handy feature to keep a tab on your data usage and also make sure you don’t exceed your monthly bandwidth quota over a metered connection. Here we show you...
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

Google’s Area 120 debuts Checks, an AI-powered privacy compliance solution for mobile apps

Checks was co-founded by Fergus Hurley (GM) and Nia Castelly (Legal Lead), who developed the project over the past two years as a part of Google’s in-house incubator, Area 120. The Checks team had previously built tools like Android Vitals to address developers’ technical challenges, and had the idea to use AI to now address privacy compliance challenges, as well.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Fix “User Profile Service Failed the Sign In”

When logging into your account on Windows, the Operating System uses the user profile files in the C drive to load your Windows account. If these user profile files are corrupted, the OS cannot log in to your account. So, when the OS cannot access the desired user profile, we get the error message “The User Profile Service service failed the sign-in.”
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Application Security#Security Management#Apis#Information Security#Api#Waf
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Social Media App You Should Delete Immediately Because It Shares Your Data The Most

Before you assume Facebook is the one and only social media app that should be deleted ASAP if data sharing is your concern, we regret to inform you that there are a few others that belong in the sketchy category. Social media will always provide an amazing distraction, as well as a way of connecting, but several platforms are taking advantage of users’ loyalty and the data that are willing to share with the public. If privacy is an issue for you, experts agree: this is the one social media app you should delete immediately because it shares your data the most.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
komando.com

Clicking on one of these texts allows devious malware to take over your phone

Text messages have not gone out of fashion. While platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram have exploded in use, 2.1 trillion text messages were still sent in 2020. Facebook Messenger is also a popular choice, and the company recently introduced end-to-end encryption. Unfortunately, text messages are also popular with cybercriminals. Constantly...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
PC Magazine

The Best Gmail Alternatives for Every Type of User

Email has been around for decades, but people still love to complain about it—and rightfully so. Even though we've have other communication tools, like text messaging for personal chats and team messaging apps for business talk, people still get too much email, most of which is junk anyway. With...
INTERNET
HackerNoon

A Discord Bot to Save Messages as Notion Notes

Some of your best ideas and content are generated on-the-fly in Discord conversations. In this tutorial, we are going to create a Discord bot that will allow you to automatically send messages from a Discord server to Notion, if an Admin reacts to them with a specified emoji, say ✍️. This can notably be useful to automatically save FAQs, user suggestions, or just generally great content from your Discord server. You can skip the following section, if you are already familiar with creating Discord bots.
INTERNET
Register Citizen

You Don't Have to Code to Build a Website

These days, you pretty much need a website if you want your business to thrive. A website is the foundation stone to helping you improve your marketing, get better PR, and just generally raise awareness of your business. Think you don't have the time or money to invest in a...
INTERNET
Nature.com

Effectiveness of Gamma Oryzanol on prevention of surgical induced endometriosis development in rat model

Infertility is believed to be triggered by endometriosis whose pathophysiology and the etiology is still unknown. Certain genes play pivotal roles in pathogenesis of endometriosis. Natural products and plants are used as important sources for production of new drugs. The current study assesses the effects of gamma-oryzanol (GO) in a rat model with surgically induced endometriosis. The experimental endometriosis was induced in 24 wistar rats, and the animals were subsequently subdivided into endometriosis-sole (endom group), 3000 and 6000Â Âµg/kg GO (GO-3000 and GO-6000) and Vit C groups. The protein levels of estrogen receptor-alpha (ER-Î±), Steroidogenic factor 1 (SF1), Sirtuin 1 (SIRT1), heme oxygenase 1 (HO1), light chain 3 (LC3B) and Beclin1 (BECN1) were assessed. TUNEL staining was used for detecting the apoptosis rate. The results revealed that protein levels of SF1, HO1, and total LC3B significantly (P"‰<"‰0.05) decreased in GO-6000-treated groups compared to endom group. Moreover, the protein level of BECN1 and SIRT-1 significantly (P"‰<"‰0.05) increased in GO-6000-treated groups compared to endom group. GO treatment did not imply any significant difference (P"‰>"‰0.05) concerning the protein levels of ER-Î±. The TUNEL staining results showed higher TUNEL-positive cells reactions in the rats treated with GO-6000 and Vit C. Thus, GO is involved in improving condition rats involved with endometriosis through modulation in the protein levels of some molecules and also induction of apoptosis.
CANCER
makeuseof.com

How to Change Link Permissions in OneDrive

Microsoft has a useful link-sharing feature that allows you to specify access permissions before sharing a file. The updated permissions functionality is aimed at enhancing the security of files shared online, and OneDrive’s overall abilities. How to Change Access Permissions in OneDrive. If you are not already familiar with...
SOFTWARE
protocol.com

The US takes Russia's chips off the table

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how U.S. chip sanctions against Russia will impact the sector, dbt raises a huge funding round for its data tools and where the best and brightest in enterprise tech are headed next. Spin up. After years of taking a wait-and-see attitude toward cloud...
FOREIGN POLICY
makeuseof.com

How to Remove Remote Management From Your iPhone

Mobile Device Management is a tool that is sometimes installed on Apple mobile devices by some schools or workplaces. Once installed, each device is enrolled in the school or workplace inventory. MDM is used to install, remove, troubleshoot, update, and manage apps on all enrolled devices automatically. It’s also sometimes used to restrict content, track inventory, manage user data, and to facilitate device repairs more easily.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy