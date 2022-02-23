ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PA live! 2.23.2022 Student of the Year Finalist

Cover picture for the articlePIAA Football Championships moved to Cumberland...

Dundalk Eagle

Dundalk student named finalist in essay competition

An eighth-grade student at a Dundalk private school is now a finalist in a local TV station’s essay contest. Kaylee Pecoraro, who attends Our Lady of Hope/St. Luke School, was named one of 15 finalists in the 35th annual “Champions of Courage” essay contest run by WBFF FOX45, according to a representative for the Boundary Road school.
DUNDALK, MD
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Closes For Good

There's one fewer pizza options in town.Manvi Marthur/Unsplash. Over the last decade or so there has been a continued push of Midwestern restaurants into metro Phoenix. Chicago-style pizza kitchens spread throughout the Valley and with it several popular brands from the Chicagoland area. However, while some Midwestern snowbirds have flocked to these destinations for a taste of “back home,” Arizona residents haven’t taken to the style as strongly as what the restaurant owners believed. This has led to the closure of several of these restaurants, including the complete shuttering of an entire brand.
CHICAGO, IL
WETM

Gov. Wolf proposes scholarship program for Pa. college students

Gov. Wolf proposes scholarship program for Pa. college students. Gov. Wolf proposes scholarship program for Pa. college students. Elmira Heights Police Officer retires; performs final walkout. Police looking for Rome log splitter thief. Trailer home suffers damage in Hornell fire; one person transported to hospital. Rain and ice jams could...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY

