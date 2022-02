Say hello to Ruby, little Adaly and baby Olivia, three perfect bundles of joy born at separate San Diego County hospitals at 2:22 p.m. on Tuesday, 2/22/2022!. Believe it or not, Ruby Villalpando was born at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center in operating room #2. She's also baby no. 2 for parents Sagrario Esmerald Montano and Oscar Villalpando, according to the California hospital, as if her birth wasn't two-rrific enough already.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO