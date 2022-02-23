ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Halestorm Release Video for New Track ‘The Steeple’

By ebanas
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalestorm released a new video for their latest single “The Steeple” off their forthcoming fifth studio album Back From The Dead. Embedded below, the performance clip features the band and a troop of dancers all in ethereal white, with the dancers appearing to call back Halestorm’s video for “Black...

