Positive vibes

BRISTOL ― For the Bristol C entral boys basketball team, completing an undefeated regular season was only step one in its journey this year. Led by the newest 2,000-point scorer in Connecticut high school basketball history, senior center Donovan Clingan, the Rams’ primary focus this season is to maintain its reign as the best team in the state. Central is yet to falter, as its 76-50 defeat of Bristol Eastern on Monday night kept their record perfect entering the postseason, and extended its winning streak to 35 wins a row since the start of last season.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO