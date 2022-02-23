Last Chance to Register for IBS Express and IBS Education on Demand

Washington — President Biden intends to nominate federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court, according to a source familiar with the process, fulfilling Mr. Biden's campaign pledge to name the first Black woman to the nation's highest court. Mr....
U.S. and European officials are holding one key financial sanction against Russia in reserve, choosing not to boot Russia off SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a barrage of new financial sanctions Thursday. The sanctions are meant to isolate, punish and impoverish...
The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday will announce...
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russian and Ukrainian forces fought on Thursday for control of Chernobyl, the still radioactive site of the world's worst nuclear accident and a factor in the collapse of the Soviet Union. "Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not...
ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb 24 (Reuters) - Three former Minneapolis police officers were found guilty by a federal jury on Thursday of depriving George Floyd of his civil rights by failing to give aid to the handcuffed Black man pinned beneath a colleague's knee. The jury also found that the...
Ukraine’s capital was preparing for battle Friday as a Russian advance reached the city and its leader issued a desperate plea to the outside world for help. With explosions and air-raid sirens filling the air over Kyiv, and Russian troops bearing down on the city to press their invasion despite growing global backlash, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Western governments to take tougher measures against Moscow.
A tense confrontation between the House select committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol and Kimberly Guilfoyle unfolded privately on Friday morning, with Guilfoyle and her lawyers abruptly ending her conversation with the committee over concerns about its ground rules, according to four people familiar with the exchange.
South Lake Tahoe, California — DNA evidence now shows that a 500-pound black bear the public had nicknamed "Hank the Tank" — blamed for breaking into dozens of homes across the Tahoe Keys area — may be innocent. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife on Thursday...
All of the living former U.S. presidents, with the exception of former President Trump, have issued formal statements condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Republican and Democratic ex-presidents characterized the Kremlin's assault as "brazen," "reckless," "the gravest security crisis on the European continent since World War II" and...
Europe's top soccer body, UEFA, has decided to move a major soccer final from Russia to France. Friday morning's decision followed UEFA's condemnation last night of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. The 2021/22 Men's Champions League final was to have been played in Saint Petersburg, but on Thursday night...
