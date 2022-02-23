ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Multifamily Unit Size Trends Lower

By Contact Editorial Dept
bdmag.com
 1 day ago

An elevated rental share of multifamily...

bdmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The spring 2022 housing market will absolutely crush buyers—Zillow says home prices to spike 22%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Heading into 2022, there was a wide consensus among real estate firms that the annual rate of home price growth—which peaked at 20% in August 2021—would steadily decelerate this year as some normalcy began to return to a housing market that had boomed during much of the pandemic. But now some experts aren't so sure.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The red-hot housing market isn’t sustainable—CoreLogic forecasts home price growth to slow

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Entering into 2020, the nation already didn't have enough homes built to satisfy millennials who were entering into their peak first-time home-buying years. Then the COVID-19 crisis struck. The ensuing record low mortgage rates and flexible work from home policies—which allowed buyers to expand their home search further into the burbs—only attracted more buyers into an already tight and competitive market. Simply put: The pandemic created a perfect storm in the housing market.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Recession
News Channel Nebraska

Investors are buying up a record share of US homes

Home prices in the United States increased at the fastest rate on record in 2021. That's drawn in a flood of investors looking to cash in on the boom. What's happening: Investors bought 18.4% of homes sold across the country during the last three months of the year, according to Redfin. That's an all-time high on records dating back to 2000.
REAL ESTATE
Family Handyman

Why Lumber Prices Are Soaring Again in 2022

The price of lumber in the U.S. has been on a roller coaster since the start of the pandemic. A host of factors drove the price up and down the last two years, creating uncertainty for homebuilders and anyone looking to purchase lumber for a project. Lumber prices peaked in...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Fortune

Mortgage applications drop to pre-pandemic levels

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The fast-rising pace of mortgage rates in the U.S. is having a chilling effect on borrowers. The number of people applying for a new mortgage tumbled 13.1%...
REAL ESTATE
Seeking Alpha

The Housing Market Is Booming But Homebuilder Stocks Are Getting Crushed

Homebuilder stocks are showing up as top picks on popular value screens, with huge projected earnings growth and rock-bottom valuations. There's a fascinating story bubbling underneath the surface of the market right now, and it's easy to miss because it's gotten little to no media attention. Homebuilder stocks are among the cheapest in the stock market right now, with Dr. Horton (DHI) trading for a forward price to earnings ratio of 5.3x, Lennar (LEN) trading for 5.7x forward earnings, Pulte Group (PHM) trading for 4.1x forward earnings, and Toll Brothers (TOL) trading for 5.3x forward earnings. For reference, the S&P 500 trades for around 20x forward earnings, and by all accounts, the housing market is in midst of the biggest boom that we will likely experience in our lifetimes.
REAL ESTATE
Kiplinger

How Much Will Home Prices Continue to Rise in 2022?

After watching four homes go to competing bidders over the course of seven frustrating months, Shubham Nath and Ankur Srivastava finally nabbed a four-bedroom house in Warren, N.J., last June. The couple pounced on the property when it hit the market. “We saw the home on a Saturday, looked at it a second time that Sunday and made an offer Sunday night,” says Nath. And this time they were prepared to best the seven other bidders: They offered about $60,000 above the home’s $849,000 list price, plus a 2.5-month closing period so that the seller would have plenty of time to pack up and move. And when the property appraised for $7,000 below the price they had agreed upon in the purchase contract, the couple paid for the appraisal gap. “We jumped through a lot of hoops,” Nath says.
REAL ESTATE
AOL Corp

US home price growth stalls in the final month of 2021

Home price growth in the U.S. paused in the final month of 2021, but the full year logged in record gains. Standard & Poor’s said Tuesday that its S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index posted an 18.8% annual gain in December, unchanged from November. The 20-City Composite posted an 18.6% annual gain, up from 18.3% a month earlier. The 20-City results were higher than analysts’ expectations of an 18% annual gain, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.
REAL ESTATE
FOXBusiness

Average mortgage loan size holds near record despite 4% rates

Mortgage rates continue to climb, putting a damper on interest in mortgage applications. Demand for applications dropped 13.1% from a week ago, according to the weekly survey from the Mortgage Banker's Association. "Mortgage applications dropped to their lowest level since December 2019 last week, as mortgage rates continued to inch...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

U.S. existing home sales surge in January; inventory at record low

WASHINGTON, Feb 18(Reuters) - U.S. home sales unexpectedly rose in January, but investors paying in cash are squeezing out first-time buyers amid record low inventory and higher prices. Existing home sales rebounded 6.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.50 million units last month, the National Association of Realtors...
REAL ESTATE
ABC13 Houston

Rising interest rates create a new challenge for first-time homebuyers

The housing market has been unforgiving to first-time buyers like Kirstin Harris. "You have to be so competitive," she told ABC News. "By the time we even like a house to put in an offer, it's already gotten an offer that's been accepted." Harris and her family are trying to...
BUSINESS
Times and Democrat

Today’s Mortgage Rates Move Higher | February 23, 2022

Mortgage rates are mostly higher today. Borrowers looking to buy a home will see an average rate of 4.438% on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, up 0.42 percentage points from yesterday. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage for a home purchase is now averaging 3.489% while the rate for a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage is at 3.236%.
REAL ESTATE
Kiplinger

5 Top-Rated Housing Stocks to Buy Now

Housing stocks have outperformed most other industries over the course of the pandemic, even as homebuilders face headwinds from ongoing supply-chain issues and rising input costs. And while homebuilder stocks have taken their fare share of lumps in early 2022 along with the broader market, this may have created an...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy