Interior Design

Small Kitchen Paint Colors – 10 Shades for Tiny Spaces

By Contact Editorial Dept
bdmag.com
 2 days ago

bdmag.com

veranda.com

7 Elegant Bathroom Ideas You’ll Want to Try in 2022

So many different elements can contribute to a beautiful bathroom, from tile options and cabinetry picks to the color choice for your walls (and even the towels). But there’s something about the added drama of one special, over-the-top detail—like statement lighting or a decadently deep tub—that makes this traditionally utilitarian space feel truly indulgent. And what better time than now, as we head into a new calendar year, to resolve to make a big-impact update?
Taste Of Home

20 Fabulous Front Door Colors That Will Welcome Your Guests

Grab your brush and get to work! These eye-catching door paint colors will turn your house into a home. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Taste Of Home

Why Don’t Houses in the South Have Basements?

If you live in the Midwest, then I bet you have a basement. Ours is filled with old baseball equipment, office space and a second freezer to store frozen vegetables (and frozen pizzas). The basement is also a great place to put a rec room, organizing space, TV or a bar. It’s a useful space, that’s for sure.
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
Mic

What you need to make your home look more expensive for under $35, according to designers

If you’re got your eye on an interior redesign with the aim of making your home look a little more luxurious, you may be under the impression that it’s necessary to shell out the big bucks. But after canvassing a handful of top designers, they say it’s simply not so — check out these expert-recommended ways to make your home look more expensive for under $35. Not only are they genius, but they come straight from the pros.
thespruce.com

What Color Curtains Go With Gray Walls?

Gray walls look beautiful all throughout the home in rooms both large and small. We see them shine in both modern and traditional homes alike, and the color can be made to appear soothing, sleek, or somewhere in between—it all comes down to styling. "Gray walls are a great neutral base," designer Sydney Markus says. "There are so many grays in the market, with some of them reading very cool blue, while others are very warm. Gray Owl by Benjamin Moore or Chelsea Gray by Benjamin Moore are two of my favorite gray paint colors. Gray Owl is a very classic very light warm gray, while Chelsea Gray is a moody medium dark gray."
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This $300 Bedroom Redo Features a Genius Under-$50 Headboard Hack

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Sometimes, thinking about a whole room that needs a revamp is overwhelming, and it’s easier to think about improving smaller elements within the space. For instance, in a bedroom redo, what can you do to zhuzh up your headboard? Your closet? Your nightstands? Window treatments? Dresser hardware?
Daily Mail

Not your average beach house: See inside a quirky all-black coastal mansion complete with a VERY modern bathroom retreat and a disco ball SCOOTER in the kitchen

An incredible one-of-a-kind beach house boasts picturesque rainforest views, a huge pool, a luxurious master suite and unique design that steers away from the classic all-white coastal home style. Nestled on a hillside surrounded by tropical greenery, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is in Noosa Heads on the coast less than...
