Hockey teams honor their seniors

No. 2 Orono 7, Mankato East 1: Lyla Ryskamp notched a hat trick, Mia Lopez added two goals and Alex Paulsen tallied three assists as second-seeded Orono topped Mankato East in Wednesday's Class A quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center. Orono outshot Mankato East 43-15
On Wednesday the Greenway, Duluth Denfeld, Hermantown, and Hibbing/Chisholm boys hockey teams earned Section 7A quarterfinal wins. No. 5 Greenway downed No. 4 Proctor 5-3 on the road. No. 1 Hermantown shut out No. 8 North Shore 13-0. Hermantown will face off against Greenway in the Section 7A semifinals Friday.
Tony Couture is going back to the state hockey tournament for the second consecutive year. This time it’s with girls hockey and it’s as a Warrior not a Flyer. Last year, Couture was the head coach for the Little Falls boys hockey team which reached the semifinals of the Class 1A state tournament.
MUSKEGON — Even with only five players on the ice at once, the frequent substitutions and nature of the game make hockey one of the world’s true team sports. As Grand Haven hockey found out on Wednesday evening, one individual can still make quite the impact.
BRAINERD — In a marquee matchup of bigs, the Brainerd posts prevailed. Seniors Mitch Degen and Cam Engholm combined for 38 points, 11 rebounds and four assists to led the Warriors to a 73-60 Central Lakes Conference victory over the Sartell Sabres Wednesday, Feb. 23. Degen was the big
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn men’s and women’s basketball seniors were honored in between games against Missouri Southern. The men’s team beat the Lions, 81-69. The women’s team lost, 55-50. Men’s recap: The men’s game started with back-and-forth scoring. There were four ties and six lead changes in the first 10:49 of the game. At that […]
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Wednesday, the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team took care of business in the state quarterfinals, knocking off Albert Lea 6-2. Now they move on to the semi-finals to take on a familiar opponent. The Mirage will battled #2 seed Orono for a spot in the state...
MUKWONAGO
The Janesville Craig gymnastics team was good Thursday night. And their leader, Olivia Rebout, was great.
Rebout qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state gymnastics meet in two events and the all-around during Thursday’s Mukwonago sectional.
And while the Craig girls did not qualify for state as a team, coach Jean Welch said they
For the second straight week, a hot start helped the Superior boys hockey team knock off a higher-seeded foe from the Chippewa Valley. The seventh-seeded Spartans scored twice in the first period and held off sixth-seeded Chippewa Falls 4-3 in the sectional semifinals on Wednesday in Chippewa Falls. The victory came a little under a week after the Spartans did the same to second-seeded Eau Claire Memorial in the regional finals.
Video Courtesy of WDAY The State Hockey Tournament got underway in Fargo, with some new faces representing the west on the boys side, while the Blizzard had hopes of returning to championship form. State Hockey Quarterfinal Scores:(G) #1 Fargo Davies 6, #8 Grand Forks 1(G) #4 West Fargo 2, #5 Mandan 1(G) #2 Bismarck 6, […]
DULUTH, Minn. – Four of the top five teams in Division I women's college hockey play in the WCHA. So when the conference tournament begins, you know you're going to see some great action on the ice. The UMD women's hockey team closed its season on a
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Starting a program from scratch usually takes time, but the Legacy boys hockey team is the exception. The Sabers qualified for the state tournament in their first season. In the West Region, Legacy beat Century and Bottineau-Rugby to secure a trip to Fargo. The Sabers are
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato East and second-seeded Orono dropped the puck inside Xcel Energy Center for the opening round of the Class A girls' state hockey tournament Wednesday morning. The Spartans came out firing to take a 4-0 lead into the first intermission. In the second frame,
The Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team skated past Albert Lea in the Minnesota State High School Class A state quarterfinals Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center. The 6-2 victory secures their spot back in the semifinals. The defending state champion Mirage entered the day the third seed with a 19-7-1 record
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After the last winter storm the first few weeks in February, Texomans learned about Michael Bohling’s love of hockey from his online video. Wednesday night, he took to the parking lot ice for a little hockey practice alongside MJ Baird. They didn’t have a hockey stick, but they did have a […]
WAUSAU – The Central Wisconsin Storm moved into the sectional finals with an 8-1 rout of Northland Pines in a WIAA girls hockey sectional semifinal Wednesday at the Marathon Park Ice Arena. The Storm (20-3) will host Hayward (15-9) in a sectional final Friday at 7 p.m. at Greenheck
(ABC 6 News) - The Albert Lea Tigers girls hockey team had never won a section title, let alone experienced the state tournament. A season ago Albert Lea's hopes of a section title were dashed by Rochester Lourdes in a close 3-2 defeat. But this season, the young Tigers girls
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Nya Sieger and Hannah Graves each scored twice as the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team defeated Albert Lea 6-2 Wednesday afternoon in the Class A quarterfinals at the Xcel Energy Center. The Mirage move on to face #2 seed Orono in the state semi-finals. That game
