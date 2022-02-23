Hockey teams honor their seniors

For the second straight week, a hot start helped the Superior boys hockey team knock off a higher-seeded foe from the Chippewa Valley. The seventh-seeded Spartans scored twice in the first period and held off sixth-seeded Chippewa Falls 4-3 in the sectional semifinals on Wednesday in Chippewa Falls. The victory came a little under a week after the Spartans did the same to second-seeded Eau Claire Memorial in the regional finals.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO