ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Hockey teams honor their seniors

By trevorhass
Duxbury Clipper
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dragons honored Grace Landolfi, Ava Rabeni and Katie Geis...

www.duxburyclipper.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pioneer Press

Girls state hockey: Top three seeds cruise into Class A semifinals

No. 2 Orono 7, Mankato East 1: Lyla Ryskamp notched a hat trick, Mia Lopez added two goals and Alex Paulsen tallied three assists as second-seeded Orono topped Mankato East in Wednesday’s Class A quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center. Orono outshot Mankato East 43-15, and the Spartans tallied 16...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Brainerd Dispatch

Girls Hockey: Couture back in state as goalie coach for Warriors

Tony Couture is going back to the state hockey tournament for the second consecutive year. This time it’s with girls hockey and it’s as a Warrior not a Flyer. Last year, Couture was the head coach for the Little Falls boys hockey team which reached the semifinals of the Class 1A state tournament.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dragons
Brainerd Dispatch

Boys Basketball: Brainerd’s bigs come up big over Sartell

BRAINERD — In a marquee matchup of bigs, the Brainerd posts prevailed. Seniors Mitch Degen and Cam Engholm combined for 38 points, 11 rebounds and four assists to led the Warriors to a 73-60 Central Lakes Conference victory over the Sartell Sabres Wednesday, Feb. 23. Degen was the big...
BRAINERD, MN
KSNT News

Washburn basketball honors seniors in final home game

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn men’s and women’s basketball seniors were honored in between games against Missouri Southern. The men’s team beat the Lions, 81-69. The women’s team lost, 55-50. Men’s recap: The men’s game started with back-and-forth scoring. There were four ties and six lead changes in the first 10:49 of the game. At that […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Leader-Telegram

Prep roundup (2/23): Superior holds off Chippewa Falls in boys hockey sectional semifinals

For the second straight week, a hot start helped the Superior boys hockey team knock off a higher-seeded foe from the Chippewa Valley. The seventh-seeded Spartans scored twice in the first period and held off sixth-seeded Chippewa Falls 4-3 in the sectional semifinals on Wednesday in Chippewa Falls. The victory came a little under a week after the Spartans did the same to second-seeded Eau Claire Memorial in the regional finals.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
KX News

Hockey: Day one highlights from the state tournament

Video Courtesy of WDAY The State Hockey Tournament got underway in Fargo, with some new faces representing the west on the boys side, while the Blizzard had hopes of returning to championship form. State Hockey Quarterfinal Scores:(G) #1 Fargo Davies 6, #8 Grand Forks 1(G) #4 West Fargo 2, #5 Mandan 1(G) #2 Bismarck 6, […]
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

Sabers in state hockey tournament in their first season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Starting a program from scratch usually takes time, but the Legacy boys hockey team is the exception. The Sabers qualified for the state tournament in their first season. In the West Region, Legacy beat Century and Bottineau-Rugby to secure a trip to Fargo. The Sabers are...
BISMARCK, ND
KEYC

Orono knocks out Mankato East in 7-1 rout

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato East and second-seeded Orono dropped the puck inside Xcel Energy Center for the opening round of the Class A girls’ state hockey tournament Wednesday morning. The Spartans came out firing to take a 4-0 lead into the first intermission. In the second frame,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
WDIO-TV

Proctor/Hermantown skates past Albert Lea, into Class A State semifinals

The Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team skated past Albert Lea in the Minnesota State High School Class A state quarterfinals Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center. The 6-2 victory secures their spot back in the semifinals. The defending state champion Mirage entered the day the third seed with a 19-7-1 record...
ALBERT LEA, MN
Texoma's Homepage

WATCH: KFDX hockey team formed, unofficially

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After the last winter storm the first few weeks in February, Texomans learned about Michael Bohling’s love of hockey from his online video. Wednesday night, he took to the parking lot ice for a little hockey practice alongside MJ Baird. They didn’t have a hockey stick, but they did have a […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KAAL-TV

Albert Lea Tigers girls hockey

(ABC 6 News) - The Albert Lea Tigers girls hockey team had never won a section title, let alone experienced the state tournament. A season ago Albert Lea's hopes of a section title were dashed by Rochester Lourdes in a close 3-2 defeat. But this season, the young Tigers girls...
ALBERT LEA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy