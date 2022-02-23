ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best Nordstrom Winter Sale finds

By carolin lehmann
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Nordstrom has an up-to-60%-off winter sale going on now through Sunday, February 27, but you don't want to wait...

