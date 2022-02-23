ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

FIFA license deal in limbo as EA boss claims the game is bigger than FIFA itself

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFIFA 22 looks set to be one of the last EA SPORTS titles to feature the official FIFA branding, based on comments from Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson – calling the current arrangement an “impediment.”. A public dispute over license exclusivity has been raging on between EA...

PS2 Shooter Stealth-Released on PS5

A new game has been stealth-released on the PS5 and it's one PlayStation fans may have played on the PS2. The PlayStation 2 is held by many as the best PlayStation console to date. A part of the sixth generation of consoles, the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time. This is partially because many households bought the console as a DVD player, but it didn't sell 155 million units on this alone. It also saw the birth of many of gaming's greatest series, such as Kingdom Hearts, God of War, Devil May Cry, Ratchet & Clank, and Jax and Daxter. Meanwhile, new games in series like Final Fantasy and Metal Gear Solid were exclusive to the console. In fact, the best-selling game on the console, GTA San Andreas, was exclusive to the PS2 when it was first released. Not everything that released during this era was legendary though. There were also games like Bloodrayne and Bloodrayne 2, which had their fans, but not to the same extent. That said, it's this pair of games that were stealth-released on the PS5 today.
EA CEO claims company is “impeded” by ‘FIFA’ brand

EA CEO Andrew Wilson has reportedly claimed that the company has been “impeded” by the FIFA brand. During an internal company meeting in November, Wilson stated that the FIFA license had been “an impediment” to EA’s plans for the series. That’s according to anonymous comments provided to VGC. Supposedly, Wilson claimed that FIFA had prevented EA from expanding its games into modes away from traditional 11vs11.
When is FIFA 22 FUT Birthday?

FUT Birthday is a yearly promo in EA Sports' FIFA where EA celebrates the anniversary of the game mode, and gives unique player items with special upgrades, from position changes to stat boosts and skill move/weak foot upgrades. This year, FIFA 22 will be celebrating 13 years of FUT, so...
In leaked comments, EA says FIFA license is holding back soccer game design

We've known for months that EA has been questioning the value of its nearly three-decade-long relationship with FIFA, the international soccer governing body whose name has become synonymous with an ultra-popular video game series. Now, though, newly leaked statements attributed to EA CEO Andrew Wilson detail how "ironically, the FIFA license has actually been an impediment" to some of the ways EA wants to "grow the franchise."
Destiny 2 servers hold up under huge influx of players

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen has seen an explosion of popularity following the release of the latest expansion. The DLC, which had a generally smooth launch, saw the game shoot up past a million concurrent players according to statistic trackers. Across several third-party statisticians, activity in Destiny 2 has spiked...
PlayStation Users Can Grab A Bunch New Free Games Right Now

Consider this your friendly reminder that the latest batch of free PlayStation games are available to download right this second. Late last month, Sony confirmed that PlayStation Plus subscribers would be able to download EA Sports UFC 4, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, and Planet Coaster: Console Edition as part of PS Plus' February 2022 lineup.
"Disappointing" PlayStation Plus March 2022 Free Games Unveiled Early

Welcome back, Dealabs! I have to be honest, I was starting to get a little worried that something had happened to our PlayStation Plus leaker. For the last seven or eight months in 2021, the a forum user by the name of billbil-kun over at French outlet managed to reliably leak the free PlayStation Plus games with pinpoint accuracy. This was usually just a few days before Sony would officially announce the lineup.
PlayStation Plus Confirms Five Free Games For March 2022

PlayStation Plus has confirmed that subscribers will see a whopping five free video games in March 2022. Sony has officially confirmed today's earlier leak, revealing that the colourful racer Team Sonic Racer and open-world survival game Ark: Survival Evolved will be available to download for PlayStation 4 users from March 1.
EA's CEO Reportedly Wants to End FIFA Partnership

A 10-year agreement between FIFA and Electronic Arts is set to come to an end this year, and it could mean big changes for the publisher's soccer games. Apparently, EA CEO Andrew Wilson had a number of interesting things to say about the franchise during an all-hands meeting held in November 2021. According to Video Games Chronicle, Wilson told employees that the FIFA name has essentially become "four letters on the front of the box," arguing that the brand has actually prevented EA from doing more things that fans would like to see included in the game.
EA CEO explains why company may ditch FIFA branding in leaked staff comments

In newly-leaked comments, EA CEO Andrew Wilson has explained why the company is considering ending its licensing deal with FIFA. The comments come after EA publicly announced in October it was reviewing its agreement with FIFA, and considering renaming the title of its popular soccer franchise. The comments, which are the CEO’s most candid remarks yet, were made in a company meeting last November and made public in a report from VGC this week.
Xbox Games With Gold Free Games for March 2022 Revealed

The list of new free games coming to Xbox's Games With Gold program for March 2022 have been revealed. Each month, Xbox makes four new games available for no cost whatsoever to those who are Xbox Live Gold members. And while these free offerings often pale in comparison to the titles that come to Xbox Game Pass, it looks like Games With Gold could be a bit better than normal in the coming month.
Here's why EA might ditch FIFA branding after the 2022 World Cup

Last year, a report published claimed that EA Sports, the developer of the widely popular game FIFA 22, is considering dropping the 'FIFA' name from the game's title. The company said that it was reviewing the agreement with FIFA, and was considering renaming the popular game. Now a report from VideoGamesChronicle claims as to why the company is planning to make such a move.
Knockout City parts ways with EA and goes free-to-play

Velan Studios unveiled season 5 of Knockout City today. Alongside that announcement, the developer also confirmed that it will take over publishing duties from EA and that Knockout City will go free-to-play with Season 6. Knockout City season 5, which begins on March 1 and is titled Greatest Hits, is...
FIFA 22 Icon Moments Release Date: When is it?

Icon Moments are some of the best and highest-rated cards available in FIFA, and for FIFA 22, these cards are just around the corner. Icon Moments are typically the best versions of each of the over 100 available Icons in the game, and are the most sought after by FIFA fans to add to their teams. Each Moments Icon celebrates a key moment in that players career, and is their highest rated Icon version. Here's when we expect Prime Icon Moments cards to release in FIFA 22.
PlayStation Plus March Leak Reveals Great Lineup of Free Games

Update: Since the publishing of this article, the source below has updated their tease with a full and clear claim as to what March's free PlayStation Plus games are. Both of the two games below, Team Sonic Racing and Ark Survival Evolved, are part of the lineup. What will be joining Team Sonic Racing and Ark Survival Evolved, according to Deal Labs is Ghostrunner and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. A trailer for Team Sonic Racing and Ark Survival Evolved can be viewed below as part of the original article. Meanwhile, for a trailer on Ghost of Tsushima: Legends and Ghostrunner just click on the hyperlinks above.
Prime Gaming’s March games will feature ‘Madden NFL 22’

Twitch has announced which games will be joining the Prime Gaming subscription service in March. In March, Prime Gaming members will be able to get their hands on seven new titles, including Madden NFL 22, Surviving Mars, Crypto: Against All Odds, Look Inside, Pesterquest, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, and The Stillness of the Wind.
FIFA 22 Silver Stars Promotion Apparently Leaked

The next upcoming promotion in FIFA 22 has reportedly been leaked, and for one of the first time in Ultimate Team, we will apparently have a promo based on all Silver cards. The Silver Stars promotion has been leaked over the past few days by leakers, including well known FUT leaker FUTSheriff and others, and many of the promo's players have also been revealed in leaks. Some of the cards will be Silver versions of some of the top players in the world, including a rumored Kevin De Bruyne Silver Stars SBC.
'GRID Legends' Launches Today With Fresh Story Mode and Cross-Platform Multiplayer

A year after it was announced during E3, the highly-anticipated racing title GRID Legends is finally here. With more than 100 vehicles in its library for you to play with, the new GRID title comes with its very own unique story and career mode thrusting players in the midst of a dramatic mixed-reality set. Once you’ve completed the story portion, you’ll be able to access the full career mode, where you can fight for more championships and enter a host of new events. Of course, there’ll also be an online multiplayer element, which is now both cross-platform and cross-generation.
