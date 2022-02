When the VCT Stage 1 Challengers main event kicks off this weekend, viewers may be surprised to see a new name on the team sheet. No longer competing under the Envy banner, partner organization OpTic Gaming has taken over the former’s VALORANT roster. Fans don’t need to fret, though, as this doesn’t mean that the team has been sold off; at this point, it’s all just optics (sorry) and brand rep.

