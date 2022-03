Missoula City County Health Department Incident Commander Cindy Farr acknowledged to KGVO News on Tuesday that she is seeing a steady decline in new COVID 19 cases. “We're definitely seeing a steady decline in the number of cases that we've gotten coming in over the last week or so,” said Farr. “For example, today, we're only reporting 46 new cases and our average daily new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days are now down to 40. If you can remember, it was over 300 at one point in the middle of this Omicron spike, so while it's still higher than what we want, we'd like to get it down below 25, we're way better off right now than we were say a few weeks ago.”

MISSOULA, MT ・ 6 DAYS AGO