Brandywine has been one of the area's hottest teams since early January. The Bobcats have won seven straight and 10 of their last 11 since falling to Division 2 power Benton Harbor 74-52 on January 11. The streak has allowed Nathan Knapp's team, now 13-4, to grab the No. 1...

BUCHANAN, MI ・ 42 MINUTES AGO