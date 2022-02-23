You’ll Lose 756 Socks in Your Lifetime

“The world’s longest-living people have one thing in common: They garden,” says Jeff Hughes, trainer and co-host of GardenFit (March 21 on PBS), which follows Hughes and expert gardener Madeline Hooper across the country to farms and gardens, offering advice on how to sustain your body while maintaining your plants. “Gardening is engaging with nature, it’s artistic, emotionally satisfying and good exercise,” he says. For small spaces (and instant results with less work), Hooper is a big fan of container gardening: “You can have a mature garden look without having to shovel any dirt.” To plan your own container garden, check out our tips here.

GARDENING ・ 9 DAYS AGO