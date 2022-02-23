ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Scientific Stock Earns Relative Strength Rating Upgrade; Hits Key Threshold

By INVESTOR'S BUSINESS DAILY, JULIE MAK
Investor's Business Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne important metric to look for in a stock is an 80 or higher Relative Strength Rating. Boston Scientific (BSX) stock cleared that benchmark Wednesday, with a jump from 79 to 83 Wednesday. As you try to find the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on...

Baker City Herald

Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Rebounds Despite Russia-Ukraine Tensions; OSTK Stock Surges On Earnings Beat

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen by 240 points. This is despite the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalating to what could be one of the worst geopolitical crises since the cold war. Also, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he has canceled a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after Russia had sent troops into two separatist regions in Ukraine. Ukraine’s foreign ministry has urged all its citizens to leave Russia, warning that the escalating Russia aggression against Ukraine could limit consular assistance. The military in Ukraine has also announced that it was calling up all reservists aged 18 to 60 after the president’s order.
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For February 23, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $20.87 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.1% to $214.71 in after-hours trading. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:...
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

During Tuesday's trading, 505 companies set new 52-week lows. The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB). Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the biggest...
Benzinga

JPMorgan Upgrades Goodyear Tire & Rubber After Q4 Earnings, Stock Pullback

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) plummeted more than 27% on Friday, after management guided to softer-than-expected performance in 2022, citing inflation. The stock tumbled despite the company reporting “solidly better” results for the fourth quarter, according to JPMorgan. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Analyst:...
Reuters

Intel's new chip plans could turn rival AMD's fortunes- analysts

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Intel Corp's latest focus on making chips to meet rising demand will give Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD.O), its biggest rival in the server and PC market, a chance to build a greater foothold in the segment, analysts said. Intel, which plans large investments in chip...
Biloxi Sun Herald

Roblox Stock Has Fallen and Earnings Report Looms. Here Are Key Levels.

Roblox, (RBLX) - Get Roblox Corp. Class A Report like other growth stocks, lately has been under selling pressure. From peak to trough, the shares fell 62.1%. Even after the recent bounce, the stock is still down about 52% from its high last year. That type of move really crushes...
Benzinga

Snap And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Crude oil futures surged over 4% on Tuesday amid concerns about possible supply disruptions due to rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being...
Benzinga

Insiders Sell Around $16M Of 4 Stocks

U.S. crude oil futures jumped more than 7% on Thursday after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin announced that the country’s armed forces would carry out a “special military operation” in Ukraine. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern...
MarketWatch

Atlas Air stock rallies after big earnings beat, with strength in airline operations business

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings rallied 1.5% in premarket trading Thursday, after the provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation services reported fourth-quarter earnings that rose well above expectations, amid strength in its airline operations business. Net income fell to $176.7 million, or $5.55 a share, from $184.0 million, or $6.15 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $7.05 from $4.83, beating the FactSet consensus of $6.15. Revenue grew 24.7% to $1.16 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.11 billion. Airline operations revenue rose 25.5% to $1.13 billion, reflecting an increase...
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) slid 1.58% to $3,003.95 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.01% to 4,304.76 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.42% to 33,596.61. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Amazon.com Inc. closed $769.13 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
MarketWatch

Bausch Health swings to a profit, while revenue and full-year outlook misses expectations

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health care products company swung to fourth-quarter net income, while revenue and the full-year outlook fell shy of expectations. The company swung to net income of $69 million, or 19 cents a share, from a loss of $153 million, or 43 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted net income slipped to $463 million from $478 million, but the company did not provide adjusted earnings per share to compare with analyst expectations. Revenue fell 0.8% to $2.196 billion, missing the FactSet consensus of $2.207 billion, as Bausch and Lomb revenue rose 5.6% to $1.001 billion while Bausch Pharma revenue declined 5.6% to $1.195 billion. For 2022, the company expects revenue of $8.40 billion to $8.60 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $8.73 billion. The stock has lost 9.3% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has declined 8.2%.
Benzinga

Why AMD, Nvidia And Fastly Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of technology and software companies, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY), are all trading lower amid overall market weakness as stocks continue to fall amid Russia-Ukraine conflict escalation. Advanced Micro Devices shares were otherwise trading higher during Tuesday's session after Bernstein upgraded...
Benzinga

Looking Into Advanced Micro Devices Inc's Recent Short Interest

Advanced Micro Devices Inc's (NASDAQ:AMD) short percent of float has risen 7.89% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 68.31 million shares sold short, which is 5.74% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
