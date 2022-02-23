ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Too Many Americans Are Getting 'Low-Value' Medical Tests, Procedures

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Too Many Americans Are Getting 'Low-Value' Medical Tests, Procedures. WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23,...

Long Beach Tribune

Young woman, an asthma patient, refused to get vaccinated and lost both lungs after contracting Covid-19, now she needs lung transplant to survive

Since the start of the vaccination process against Covid-19 more than a year ago, Americans are urged to get the vaccine and be protected of contracting the virus, developing severe condition, hospitalization and death. Health experts are especially noting that Covid-19 vaccine is important for immunocompromised patients because COVID-19 may pose an additional risk to them.
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
Vaccination Greatly Reduces Odds of MIS-C in Teens Who Get COVID

Vaccination Greatly Reduces Odds of MIS-C in Teens Who Get COVID. WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Early on in the pandemic doctors observed that some children and teens infected with COVID-19 went on to develop a relatively rare, but potentially life-threatening, complication known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
Long Beach Press-Telegram

The woke hypocrites at the American Medical Association

The American Medical Association now tells doctors: Use woke language! It’s issued a 54-page guide telling doctors things like, don’t say “equality”; say “equity.” Don’t say “minority”; say “historically marginalized.”. Much of the AMA’s advisory sounds like Marxism: “Expose …...
Nashville News Hub

“The record reveals that if prescribed Ivermectin, his condition may very well worsen”, Wife who sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill husband treated with Ivermectin has dropped her lawsuit

The 48-year-old woman, who reportedly sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill 60-year-old husband treated with Ivermectin, has dropped her lawsuit after a judge denied her bid last week. The doctors reportedly advised against using the drug and said the 60-year-old patient is no longer infected with COVID-19. He is now fighting the effects the disease inflicted on his body, they said.
Lawrence Post

Mother, who fought for her life against COVID while under sedation and breathing with the help of machines, met her baby son for the first time more than two months after giving birth

The lucky mother met her newborn baby for the first time more than two months after giving birth. The fortunate mother was fighting for her life against the Coronavirus while under sedation and breathing with the help of machines. The mother also said that she had not been vaccinated against the virus and was planning to get the shot after giving birth. She said that she was nervous about the vaccine potentially causing complications for her pregnancy,
Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Infection Seems to Be Less Common

Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Infection Seems to Be Less Common. MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Completely asymptomatic severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection seems to be less common than has been reported, according to a study published online Feb. 14 in Open Forum Infectious Diseases.
Vaccine Rollout Linked to Drop in Severe COVID-19 in Dialysis Patients

Vaccine Rollout Linked to Drop in Severe COVID-19 in Dialysis Patients. MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The incidence of severe COVID-19 infections was lower than expected among dialysis patients from the beginning of vaccine rollout; and antibody titers against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein decrease substantially within the six months after COVID-19 vaccination in patients receiving maintenance dialysis, according to two studies published online Feb. 10 in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.
Structured CRC Screening May Help Cut Health Disparities by Race

Structured CRC Screening May Help Cut Health Disparities by Race. MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Equitable delivery of effective strategies across the screening continuum can increase screening rates and reduce colorectal cancer-related mortality among Black and White individuals, according to a letter to the editor published in the Feb. 24 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.
Enhanced External Counterpulsation Eases 'Long COVID'

Enhanced External Counterpulsation Eases 'Long COVID'. MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with "long COVID," enhanced external counterpulsation (EECP) treatment is associated with improvement in symptoms, including fatigue and breathing difficulties, according to a study presented at the American College of Cardiology virtual Cardiovascular Summit, held Feb. 16 to 19.
AAN: Higher Fitness Level Tied to Lower Alzheimer Disease Risk

MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) is inversely associated with the risk for incident Alzheimer disease and related disorders (ADRD), according to a study scheduled for presentation at the upcoming annual meeting of the American Academy of Neurology, to be held from April 2 to 7 in Seattle.
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

