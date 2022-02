The progress of Coco Gauff continues, after a not so brilliant start to the season, at least exceeds the cut of the second round in the WTA 1000 in Doha. After Shelby Rogers, the American star in fact notes in the notebook of the victims Caroline Garcia, who had previously knocked down the resistance of a dull Simona Halep at the first round match.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO