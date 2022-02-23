Purdue Football: Boilers announce spring game date

Screenshot from Purdue Football Twitter describing Purdue's spring game scheduled April 9th. Screenshot

Purdue will play its spring game at Ross-Ade Stadium on April 9. The spring game was announced by Purdue Football’s Twitter, and is on the weekend after the NCAA national championship.

Two sides of Purdue's team will face off in an afternoon exhibition game before fans. The game will also be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

This will follow after a series of spring practices in last February and March, and will be the first time fans get to see the team in action since the Music City Bowl game.

The Boilermakers' first regular-season game will still take place Sept. 1 against Penn State.