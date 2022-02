There's now one less place to get a burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. 4th Avenue here in Tucson has long been a melting pot of ideas and identities. It brings all kinds of people from all walks of life together. It’s a popular tourist destination and yet it houses some of the most popular bars in the city as well. And yet even with the built-in foot traffic, it isn’t always enough for some restaurants. One particular cafe and bar found itself on the short end of the stick recently, closing after just one year of business.

18 DAYS AGO