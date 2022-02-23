ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Head Coach Chris Lemonis Talks 17-1 Win Over UAPB

By Crissy Froyd
 2 days ago

Mississippi State baseball got off to a tough 1-2 start to the season after the Bulldogs dropped two consecutive matchups to the Long Beach State Dirtbags before redeeming themselves with a 12-4 victory on Sunday to avoid being swept in the series.

Next, the Bulldogs got to midweek action for the first time of this season and couldn't have done any better after first pitch was moved up from 3 p.m. to an early 11 a.m. time slot due to inclement weather concerns.

MSU's bats were firing and the Jackson Fristoe was solid on the mound as the Bulldogs and Golden Lions went to just seven innings in a game that ended in a dominant, 17-1 Diamond Dawgs victory.

Defensive improvement was a highlight and something head coach Chris Lemonis was proud to see from his team.

"I'm more pleased with the defense," Lemonis told reporters after the game. "I mean, two home runs is great but the defensive plays today were really special."

Watch below to hear everything Lemonis had to say after the victory:

