Florida State

Florida football releases spring practice schedule

By Zachary Huber
 1 day ago
Florida football will host its first spring game in three years due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The Gators will kick off spring practice on March 15 and conclude spring ball on April 16.

Spring camp can be conducted over a 34-day period with 20 hours per week of unrestricted activities, according to NCAA guidelines. Players must receive one day off per week. Florida will host 15 practices, and 12 of them can be in full pads.

Coach Billy Napier‘s team will practice every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday during the period with scrimmages on March 31 and April 9 and the final one being the Orange and Blue game.

Practices will be closed to the public, but there will be an open portion open to the media where they can view approximately the first 15 minutes of practice.

The spring game on April 16 will be Gators fans’ first glimpse at what the team looks like under Napier.

