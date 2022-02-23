ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Fuel Tech awarded $5.3 million in air quality contracts

Daily Herald Business Ledger
Daily Herald Business Ledger
 1 day ago

WARRENVILLE -- Fuel Tech Inc. said it has received multiple air pollution control contracts totaling approximately $5.3 million from customers in...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Big Oil Has a Plan to Turn Appalachia Into Hydrogen Country

The fossil fuel industry has a new plan for Appalachia: Blue hydrogen. An alliance between some of the largest corporations in the energy business—Shell, General Electric Gas Power, EQT Corporation, Equinor, Mitsubishi, US Steel and Marathon Petroleum—announced in a press release late last week their plan to create a “hydrogen industrial hub” in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Their plan is to work with local stakeholders in the process, creating “a national model for sustainable energy and production systems.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Snow Lake Lithium is developing the world’s first all-electric lithium mine to support EV industry in North America

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. has outlined plans to develop over 55,000 acres in Manitoba, Canada into the world’s first all-electric lithium mine. By utilizing Manitoba’s hydroelectricity, the entire mining operation can run on 98% renewable energy, helping the company sustainably source lithium – a vital resource to EV batteries – domestically in North America. As Snow Lake Lithium works through the environmental red tape to begin mining, it is seeking an OEM to enter in a joint venture to help process the lithium into EV batteries for North America.
INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

Equinor to Keep Pumping as Much Gas as Possible Through Summer

Equinor ASA will keep pumping as much natural gas as it can through spring and summer, allowing for maintenance shutdowns, to help refill depleted European storage, said Chief Executive Officer Anders Opedal. Norway, Europe’s second-largest gas supplier, is already pumping flat out after a blistering surge in prices. With spring...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality#Warrenville#Fuel Tech Inc#Fuel Tech
Axios

Geothermal startup nabs $40M for deep drilling push

Quaise Energy, a company with experimental tech to access hugely energy-dense geothermal resources 6 to 12 miles below Earth's surface, this morning announced $40 million in Series A funding. Driving the news: Safar Partners, Prelude Ventures, Fine Structure Ventures, The Engine and others are backing the Cambridge, Massachusetts startup, which...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
Grist

The Biden administration is updating truck pollution standards

For Gaby Mendez Ulloa, an upcoming action by the Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA, isn’t just some obscure government rulemaking. It’s a life-or-death issue. Over the past few years, the EPA has been working on new standards for nitrogen oxide, or NOx, emissions from heavy-duty trucks — a key ingredient of the brownish haze that blankets the valley east of Los Angeles where Mendez Ulloa lives. Experts expect the proposed rule, currently under interagency review, to be released any day now.
RIVERSIDE, CA
NBC News

Two cruise ships seized in the Bahamas over unpaid fuel expenses

Unsold 2021 SUVs Now Almost Being Given Away: See Prices. The App That's Teaching Americans Spanish In 15 Minutes A DayGet 60% OFF + Lifetime Access | This Week Only!. Unsold Caribbean Cruise Cabins Are Almost Being Given Away. Auto Savings Center /. SPONSORED. Introducing Car Covers Like We've Never...
ECONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Can California be the Saudi Arabia of lithium?

Just thirty miles or so south of Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California rests the Salton Sea. Located in the middle of the desert, the infamously polluted lake was formed in 1905 when floodwater spilled from the Colorado River into an irrigation canal and made its way to the Salton Sink, a large basin where the water still sits today. The accidental swimming hole became a tourist destination in the years that followed, but today, the air is poisonous, and the water is exceptionally foul because chemicals from farms settled into the salt bed and got into the water. Choking dust from the swirling desert winds doesn't help, either.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Shropshire Star

Audi is approving many of its V6 diesel engines for renewable fuel use

Renewable fuels are seen as an important step towards reaching climate targets. Audi has confirmed that many of its six-cylinder diesel engines can be used with renewable fuels, a step that it says is important in reaching climate targets. While much of the automotive industry is focusing on electrifying vehicles,...
CARS
eenews.net

DOE launches nuclear plant lifeline program

The Department of Energy is kick-starting the process to unleash $6 billion from the bipartisan infrastructure law to help financially struggling nuclear reactors avoid premature closure. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to receive E&E News email updates and offers. You also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Republic

Cummins unveils unified engine platforms

Cummins Inc. has announced plans to start selling unified engine platforms that can accommodate a range of lower-emission fuels in what the company claims are the first of its type on the market. The platforms, which the Columbus-based company has described as “fuel-agnostic,” seek to help fleets transition to lower-emission...
COLUMBUS, IN
TechCrunch

Hydrogen production without CO2 is getting a boost with new tech from Verdagy

It turns out that the most common way (more than 90% of hydrogen made in the U.S.) of producing industrial amounts of hydrogen is steam-methane reforming (SMR). In other words: You take methane gas (CH4), and you chuck a load of steam (H2O) at it under high pressure. The chemistry gods do their thing, and you get a bunch of hydrogen (yay!) and a load of CO2. If you’ve been reading about climate change, you might recall that CO2 is something we’re trying to avoid. As you’re cruising your saucy Toyota Mirai, Honda Clarity or Hyundai Nexo into the sunset with a drizzle of water toppling out of the tail pipe, without a trace of CO2 in sight, it’s easy to feel smug. There’s a snag: Unless you know where the hydrogen came from, it’s possible that instead of being thrown out of the tail-pipe of your car, it was instead produced at a big factory somewhere. Whoops. Of course, there’s a chance they capture and repurpose the CO2 at the source, but wouldn’t it be delightful if we didn’t produce it in the first place? Funny you should mention that.
CHEMISTRY
simpleflying.com

How Does A Hydrogen Jet Engine Work?

Hydrogen has been hailed as the fuel of the future - and not just for aviation. It could potentially revolutionize how we as a civilization use energy and transition us away from a dependency on highly polluting fossil fuels. There are still many obstacles to overcome on the road to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seekingalpha.com

Nasdaq: High Quality Dividend Growth In Tech

Tech stocks have been in a terrible place lately due to high inflation, upcoming rate hikes, and the impact this has on the economy. I own one tech stock in my dividend growth portfolio: Apple (AAPL). The reason I don't own more is that I didn't trust the huge rally that started shortly after the pandemic hit in 2020 and because a lot of stocks do not pay a dividend. In this article, I will explain why I believe that Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is the right fit for my portfolio. I will start with a broader overview of my decisions and an explanation of why tech is suffering. Then, we'll get to Nasdaq's ability to generate outperforming growth and above-average dividend growth.
STOCKS
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Daily Herald Business Ledger

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

The Business Resource for Suburban Chicago

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy