Shin-Etsu to invest $695M in silicone expansion

 1 day ago

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. has disclosed plans to invest over $695 million (80 billion yen) in expanding silicones production across its production facilities in Japan. The investment follows another $956 million project in 2018 to increase production capacity for silicone monomers at two plants in Japan...

