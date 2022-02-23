ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Cars.com Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

By Niloofer Shaikh
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCars.com (NYSE:CARS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th,...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Charles River Laboratories Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 16, before market open. The consensus EPS estimate is $2.43 (+1.7% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $888.27M (+12.3% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, CRL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Donnelley Financial Solutions Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.04 (+188.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $229.03M (+8.9% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, DFIN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

NexPoint Residential Trust Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, before market open. The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.62 (-0.27% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $57.01M (+12.89% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, NXRT has beaten FFO estimates 75% of the time and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Cars Com#Eps
Seekingalpha.com

Physicians Realty Trust Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $116.76M (+4.8% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, DOC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Devon Energy: The New Kid On The Block With A Potential 9%+ Yield

After years of only providing relatively low dividends, Devon Energy now sees itself as the new kid on the block in the world of income investing. The severe downturn of 2020 seems to have only strengthened the resolve of the oil and gas industry to focus upon shareholder returns instead of production growth. Whilst Devon Energy (DVN) has long provided dividends, until recently they were always relatively low and essentially an afterthought but not now with their new shareholder returns policy and accompanying capital allocation strategy seeing them as the new kid on the block with a potential high 9%+ yield as we head into 2022.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Lowe's rallies after strong demand leads to guidance boost

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) traded higher on Wednesday after the home improvement retailer reported comparable sales increased 5.0% in Q4. Comparable sales were up 5.1% for the U.S. business. Pro customer sales were 23% higher during the quarter. Gross margin improved to 32.9% of sales from 31.8% a year ago as...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Seekingalpha.com

Dividend Coverage Will Make You Rich

Never buy a stock for its yield until you analyze its overall merit and its dividend’s safety and growth capabilities. I know I’ve said it before, but I really do appreciate your comments. For the record, it takes time to do so. A lot of time. I’ll start...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

TJX raises dividend by 14% to $0.295, announces buyback

The Company plans to repurchase approximately $2.25 to $2.50 billion during the fiscal year ending January 28, 2023. With $0.8 billion remaining at Fiscal 2022 year end under the existing stock repurchase programs, the Company approved a new stock repurchase program that authorizes the repurchase of up to an additional $3.0 billion.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Coinbase stock whipsaws lower after poor Q1 guidance amid crypto slump

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) shares nosedived 6% during afterhours trading Thursday following disappointing guidance for retail user growth and trading volume. The stock initially spiked ~13% within minutes of the earnings release following better-than-expected Q4 results. It expects subscription and services revenue to decrease in Q1 due to recent crypto asset...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Noranda Income Fund reports Q4 results

Noranda Income Fund press release (OTC:NNDIF): Q4 Revenue of $229.6M (+25.6% Y/Y). Unit production costs were $602 per tonne compared to $481 per tonne in the same period of 2020. Production costs before change in inventory were $39.8 million, $6.5 million higher than the $33.3 million recorded for the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Better Buy: Blackstone Vs. Brookfield Asset Management

BAM and BX are two leading global alternative asset managers with outstanding track records. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)(BAMR) and Blackstone (BX) are two leading global alternative asset managers with outstanding track records. Both boast credit ratings of A- or higher with vast global reach and massive scale. They compete for funds from the biggest clients and also bid against each other for some of the world's largest, most important, and best infrastructure and real estate assets. Best of all, both have been steered by excellent management, leading to outstanding long-term track records, wherein both companies have crushed the broader market indexes.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Is a sub 4,000 S&P 500 a possibility or foregone conclusion?

With growing market volatility, rising inflation concerns, rate hikes on the horizon, and geopolitical tensions reaching new highs as Russia invaded Ukraine, the question becomes is a sub 4,000 S&P 500 a possibility or a foregone conclusion. Investors with a negative viewpoint on the marketplace may choose to look at...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Yandex's 54% slide leads Russia-facing communications stocks lower

Russia-facing communications stocks are lower today amid a broad equities decline in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) - Russia's tech-giant search engine provider and aspiring ride-share power - has crashed a full 54.4% in Nasdaq trading, and is marking its worst week on record as it had already been declining amid sanctions on Russia linked to the military buildup.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Delek Logistics Partners: A Safe High 9%+ Distribution Yield For 2022

Delek Logistics Partners saw very strong operating cash flow growth on the surface during 2021, although this was mostly due to a large working capital draw. Throughout the severe downturn of 2020, Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) provided a safe haven for income investors by not only sustaining their distributions but actually pushing them higher, although upon entering 2021 it appeared that this growth would soon come to a grinding halt, as my previous article discussed. Since it has been almost an entire year since this last detailed analysis, this article provides a new refreshed analysis that not only reviews their results for 2021 but also considers their outlook that sees a safe high 9.31% distribution yield for 2022, although at the same time, still sees limited scope for future distribution growth.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Monument Mining GAAP EPS of -$0.01, revenue of $5.05M

Monument Mining press release (OTCPK:MMTMF): FQ2 GAAP EPS of -$0.01. Revenue of $5.05M (-26.2% Y/Y). Q2 FY2022 gold production was 1,683oz, a 43% decrease as compared to 2,963oz for Q2 FY2021. Average quarterly gold price realized at $1,828/oz in Q2, FY2022 (Q2, FY2021: $1,889/oz). Cash cost per ounce sold was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Tough Environment For New Preferred Stock IPOs, February 2022

As February 2022 comes to a close, we look back at the new preferred stocks and ETDs introduced during the month, offering annual yields ranging from 4.5% to 8.75%. Preferred stock market prices move in the opposite direction of rates. Since rates go up and down over time, prices go down and up, respectively; in this way, our income as preferred stock investors continually swings between favoring dividend income (when rates are high and prices are low) and capital gain income (when rates come back down and prices go back up, producing capital gains). To help illustrate the state of the market, we at CDx3 maintain what we call the "CDx3 Perfect Market Index," which reacts to preferred stock market events.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

My Oh My, Potential 25 Retirement Blue-Chip Buys

When the invasion we'd been expecting for weeks finally happened, smart investors were ready to take advantage of short-term market terror. Timing correction bottoms isn't actually possible; however, history does offer some hints of when we might be close. For example, last week's Russian invasion of Ukraine was a high...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy