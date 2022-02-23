ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AGT Champ Darci Lynne

iheart.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShe was 12 when she won "America's Got Talent."...

kfab.iheart.com

iheart.com

‘Martin’ Reunion On The Way!

It’s a great day for fans of the legendary Martin sitcom. There is finally a show reunion coming to BET+. Check out the details reported by The Shaderoom below.
Kansas City Star

Brandon Blackstock’s Relationship With Reba McEntire Amid Divorce Drama

They may not be related by blood, but they’re family forever. Brandon Blackstock‘s relationship with his former stepmother, Reba McEntire, has remained strong through their respective divorces. Following her 1989 marriage to the talent manager’s father, Narval Blackstock, the country superstar became close to Blackstock, frequently referring to...
Ok Magazine

Country Music's Secrets & Scandals: Inside Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton & More Star's Failed Marriages, Illicit Affairs : Photos

Love is like a song!....a sad song. From divorces to betryal to working through relationship woes — nobody knows heartache and struggle quite like country singers. Singers like Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton, Reba Mcentire, Kenny Chesney along with Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have all gone through troubles with love as well as life — and have made millions penning songs about it!
Darci Lynne
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain wows in figure-hugging bodysuit and fishnet tights

Shania Twain donned an extra special outfit for her Valentine's Day performance in Las Vegas on Monday. The 56-year-old looked gorgeous rocking a pink and red sparkly bodysuit that featured elaborate feather detailing across the hem and sleeves as she celebrated the special day with thousands of her adoring fans at Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood.
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Asked Father’s Permission to Join One Rock Band

Wolf Van Halen once went to his father, rock legend Eddie Van Halen, for his opinion about joining another rock band. “That was a funny thing. I was hanging out in New Jersey with my friends from Sevendust while they were recording ‘Black Out the Sun’ and I got a call from Mark Tremonti,” Wolf said in a recent interview. “They didn’t have a bass player and heard that I was in New Jersey and they were in New York. He asked ‘Hey, do you wanna come on tour?’ I [hung] up and called my dad and I was like ‘Hey pop, is it cool if I do this?’ He was like ‘Yeah, go do it. It will be a good time.’”
KXLY

Simon Cowell’s son played a ‘big part’ in his engagement

Simon Cowell’s eight-year-old son played a “big part” in his engagement. The 62-year-old music mogul has Eric with his fiancee Lauren Silverman, and Simon has now revealed the role he played in the couple’s special moment. He shared: “One hundred percent he had to coach me....
ETOnline.com

Gwen Stefani Shares Unseen Wedding Footage With Blake Shelton and Son Apollo: 'My Whole World'

Gwen Stefani shared a rare video from her wedding to Blake Shelton. In honor of Valentine’s Day, the “Sweet Escape” singer posted the video to celebrate her love. “The stars, the moon, my whole world ❤️,” the 52-year-old captioned the video. In the clip, Shelton’s song, “We Can Reach the Stars,” plays as the duo plants a kiss on Stefani’s youngest son, Apollo’s, cheek.
E! News

Simon Cowell Honors "Extraordinary" AGT Contestant Jane "Nightbirde" Marczewski After Her Death

Watch: "America's Got Talent" Star Jane Marczewski Dead at 31. Simon Cowell will always remember late America's Got Talent contestant Jane Marczewski. Just three days after Jane's untimely passing, the AGT judge took to Instagram to honor the singer, who often went by Nightbirde. "She was an extraordinary person, so brave, so talented," he wrote Feb. 22. "She made a huge impact on AGT and the world, her courage was incredible and her determination to fight this terrible illness was remarkable. Rest in peace, Jane. I am sending my love to her family."
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
The Independent

Simon Cowell and family of Jane Marczewski pay tribute to ‘extraordinary’ star

Simon Cowell and the family of singer Jane Marczewski have paid tribute to the America’s Got Talent (AGT) star’s “larger than life personality” and lasting legacy.The music Mogul and reality TV judge said the news of Ms Marczewski’s death was “heart-breaking” and described her as an “extraordinary person”.The singer, also known by her stage name Nightbirde, passed away on February 19 following a four year battle with cancer, according to her family. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nightbirde...
Taste of Country

Will Scotty McCreery Lead the Most Popular Videos in Country Music?

Scotty McCreery is paying homage to one of country music's all-time greatest artists in his new video for "Damn Strait." Will he top the week's most popular videos? We'll see. McCreery's cool new clip in tribute to George Strait is facing off against some of the most significant competition we've seen so far in the new year. Chris Janson and Dustin Lynch both have new videos out, as well as Caroline Jones, Adam Shoenfeld, Amanda Kate, Sarah Darling, the Cactus Blossoms and Maggie Baugh.
Hello Magazine

AGT's Nightbirde's family shares heartbreaking statement with bedside video

America's Got Talent star Jane Marczewski aka Nightbirde passed away yesterday at the age of 31 after a brave battle with cancer. The singer-songwriter's family took to her social media to share a final video of hers delivering an empowering message along with their heartbreaking statement. WATCH: Meet Simon Cowell's...
The Hollywood Reporter

Donny Gerrard, “Wildflower” Singer, Dies at 75

Donny Gerrard, who scored a hit with “Wildflower” as the lead vocalist for the group Skylark, has died. He was 75. Gerrard died Thursday and had been under hospice care amid a battle with cancer, publicist Bill Carpenter told The Hollywood Reporter. “Our dear brother Donny passed away early this morning at home, peacefully, surrounded by family,” said Adam Ayers from Red Light Management in a statement released Thursday.More from The Hollywood ReporterSyl Johnson, Chicago Soul and Blues Artist, Dies at 85Julian Fowles, Film and Television Producer, Dies at 76Lata Mangeshkar, Singer Known as the "Nightingale of India," Dies at 92 Born...
