ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The Best Nature Retreats & Holidays in Europe

By Nick Dauk
theculturetrip.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBook and become one with nature via these nature retreats and European holiday TRIPS by Culture Trip. Escape from the traffic jams of everyday life and find refuge in nature’s splendor. Whether you’re seeking to trade the glare of the streetlights for the glow of the moon or the chatter of...

theculturetrip.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

The 10 best holiday destinations for March sun

March is a tricky month for heat-seekers. Most of Europe is a touch too chilly for a proper beach break, with the exception of the Canary Islands, but there are plenty of fine options if you’re willing to go medium- or long-haul. Below are 10 sultry shortcuts to the sun just before Easter, but there are many more great destinations for March, or other months of the year – find them all with 1,000 Dream Trips, our interactive tool that helps readers plan their holidays. For the best short-haul options for Easter warmth, see our guide.
TRAVEL
Telegraph

Snow report: Where to book a late-season ski holiday for the best conditions

With the pandemic making us ask, “When can I ski again?”, we’ve forgotten that perennial concern of skiers: “What’s the snow going to be like?”. As restrictions continue to ease and tour operators, like Inghams and Le Ski, announce they’re adding an extra week to the season (16-23 April) to cope with surging Easter demand, it’s time to start checking the webcams and forecasts again.
LIFESTYLE
Miami Herald

Best Welsh Whiskies to Celebrate Wales’ National Holiday

The island of Britain is home to the most famous whisky in the world, scotch. But Scotland doesn’t have an exclusive lock on British single malt. Its neighbor to the southwest, Wales, has its own whisky tradition that’s worth getting to know. And Saint David’s Day, which happens on March 1, offers the perfect excuse to try some Welsh whiskies.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge NATO tank convoy headed to Russian border country

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. A massive convoy of British troops entered the NATO-allied nation of Estonia, which borders Russia, on Friday. Drone footage captured along a roadway in Estonia showed the line of military transport vehicles hauling tanks,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Wales#Retreats#Earth#European#Culture Trip#Finnish#Chat To Us 2#Next#From9 Jul 2022 Secure#Chat To Us 3
NBC New York

Why Europe Is So Dependent on Russia for Natural Gas

The EU is the largest importer of natural gas in the world, according to the Directorate-General for Energy for the EU, with the largest share of its gas coming from Russia (41%). The region used to be independent for natural gas, but then the North Sea reserves dried up. Europe...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
HEALTH
The Independent

France intercepts Russia-bound cargo ship ‘Baltic Leader’ in the English Channel and ‘escorts’ it to Boulogne

The French navy has intercepted a Russian cargo ship in the English Channel that was bound for Saint Petersburg, the BBC has reported.French officials told the broadcaster that the ship was intercepted according to new European Union sanctions imposed on Russian entities and individuals after Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine.The ship, named ‘Baltic Leader’, had been stopped in Honfleur, in the Normandy region of northern France, and has been “escorted” to a port in Boulogne-Sur-Mer, the BBC added citing an official.The 22-year-old vessel was scheduled to reach St Petersburg on 3 March, according to a cargo ship...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 may have also been involved in the giant impact that formed the MOON, study reveals

The Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 may also have been involved in the massive impact that formed the moon, a new study suggests. Researchers led by the University of Cambridge think it may have been been part of an ancient collision that broke off a chunk of baby Earth to form the moon 4.5 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Finland
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
Daily Mail

Cargo ship 'belonging to Russian bank that is pivotal' to country's defence sector and among those targeted by UK government sanctions against Moscow is SEIZED in the English Channel

A cargo ship bound for St. Petersburg was intercepted in the English Channel early on Saturday as the latest trade sanctions begin to hit at the Russian economy. The 416ft commercial boat named the 'Baltic Leader' is understood to belong to Promsvyazbank, one of the five major Russian banks which were hit with crippling EU sanctions this week, and was seized in the English Channel early on Saturday morning.
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

‘Invisible’ dog spends seven lonely years in kennels without adoption

Lonely Lina, who has spent almost her entire life in a shelter, has faded into the background at Barking Mad Dog Rescue. She is anxious for an owner to come forward and take her home and show her what it means to be loved. She has gone through many failed attempts to find her a home.
PETS
yankodesign.com

Best Tiny Cabins of 2022 for your nature getaway

If there’s one architectural trend that’s blown up like anything – it’s tiny homes! As much as we absolutely love tiny homes, you know what’s even better than them… Tiny Cabins! Cabins have been a relaxing and quintessential getaway option for everyone for ages galore. They’re the ultimate safe haven in the midst of nature if you simply want to get away from your hectic city lives and unwind. And now they even come in tiny shapes and sizes! Tiny cabins are space-saving, economical, sustainable, and not to mention great vacation spots. If you want a simple and minimal vacation that lets you truly connect with nature, without any of the materialistic luxuries most of us have gotten accustomed to, then a tiny cabin is the answer for you! And, we’ve curated some beautiful and super comfortable tiny cabins that’ll be the perfect travel destination for you. From a tiny cabin with an asymmetrical roofline to a tiny cabin that floats above nature’s sloping hills – these mesmerizing and surreal tiny cabins are the ultimate retreat you’ve been searching for!
CARS
IFLScience

Largest Ever Family Tree Reveals Origins Of All Humanity

Almost all of us, if we go back far enough in our family trees, come from somewhere else. Maybe it was your mom or dad; maybe it was a distant ancestor who lived more than twelve thousand years ago, but eventually, you’re going to find someone, at some point, who left their homeland in search of a better life.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy