Barclays has frozen £22 million of bonus share awards made to former boss Jes Staley amid an investigation into his relationship with disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.The banking giant’s annual report revealed it has suspended Mr Staley’s unvested long-term bonus share awards pending the regulatory probe.It said almost 70% of the long-term incentive scheme share awards granted since he was appointed in 2015 remain unvested – totalling 11.2 million shares worth around £22 million at current market prices.Mr Staley stepped down last November to contest findings by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority over the...

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO