At the cliff house, Ridge asks Taylor, “Why are you doing this?” Taylor says he deserves the truth. Ridge asks what she’s saying. Taylor reiterates that Brooke betrayed him again… this time with Deacon. Ridge stammers that he doesn’t know where this is coming from, but he’s certain his wife would never betray him with Deacon. Taylor asks him if he thinks she’d tell him this is she weren’t 100% sure. She thinks the drinking perhaps explains what happened. “The kiss.” Ridge bellows that Taylor wasn’t there. Taylor says someone was there who wouldn’t lie. “Our grandson, Douglas. He saw Brooke and Deacon kiss.” Ridge argues that she’s taking a kid’s innocent story and making it sinister. “Why?” Taylor informs him that she saw it on the security camera. She say Deacon return to the house that night and she saw him leave the next morning. Ridge asks, “What are you saying?” Taylor states that Brooke spent the night with Deacon.

