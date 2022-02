This season of Sister Wives has been about the breakdown of patriarch Kody Brown's relationships with three of his wives: Meri, Christine, and Janelle. The situation has gotten so bad that Kody and Christine have officially split, while his relationships with the other two are hanging by a thread. His relationship with his fourth wife, Robyn, has held steady, but he's considering all-new wives amid the drama.

