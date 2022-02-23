ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Area districts close campuses Thursday due to winter weather

Denton Record-Chronicle
 1 day ago
Denton, Argyle, Krum and Sanger school districts opted to close campuses on Thursday due to icy weather conditions.

Denton ISD

Denton officials suspended all after-school activities for the remainder of Wednesday, but kept Extended School Day and Afterschool Centers on Education programs open for the remainder of the day until their usual dismissal times to accommodate parents and guardians.

Denton ISD canceled all classes for students and staff on Thursday.

Argyle ISD

Argyle ISD announced that high school students who are drivers would be released early Wednesday. Senior and junior drivers were set to be released at 3:20 p.m., followed by sophomore drivers at 3:35 p.m., and freshmen and non-drivers at 4 p.m. Buses will run their daily route schedules, and all after-school activities are canceled for Wednesday and Thursday.

All district schools and offices will be closed Thursday.

Krum ISD

Krum ISD schools will release students at their normal times on Wednesday, but all after-school activities are canceled. Buses will run on their regular schedules, but might be delayed because of worsening road conditions.

Officials said campuses will be closed on Thursday.

Sanger ISD

Sanger ISD officials announced at 2 p.m. Wednesday that classes would end at the normal time, but that all after-school activities are canceled Wednesday and Thursday.

The district said it wouldn't penalize any students whose families pick them up early Wednesday, and that buses will run as normal for the day.

Higher education

North Central Texas College closed its campuses Wednesday.

The University of North Texas announced its Denton and Frisco campuses would close at 3 p.m. Wednesday and stay closed through Thursday.

Texas Woman's University announced that in-person classes and events at its Denton and Dallas campuses are being moved online or canceled, starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday and continuing through Thursday.

