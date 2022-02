You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. One of the visible effects of the pandemic in our society is the drive-in tech adoption across services and processes. This has also accelerated the approach of blended learning to education. Blended learning or hybrid learning is combining digital learning tools with traditional face-to-face teaching. From being one of the biggest untapped areas for advancements, the education space saw a dynamic shift with numerous investments and innovations both from educational institutions as well as government bodies. This was mainly because, society realised that a child’s overall development is important and a holistic approach with the help of advanced edutech solutions is necessary to achieve this. Blended learning was introduced to help secure education by keeping the child and childhood at its centre.

