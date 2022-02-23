Manchester residents oppose proposed path in front of their homes

MANCHESTER — Some Gardner Street residents are making a last-minute push to halt a town road reconstruction project that they say would hurt property values, harm the surrounding environment, and disturb the neighborhood’s rural charm.

With construction for the Gardner Street project slated to begin in early summer, droves of residents are once again speaking out against the project, hoping to convince the town to reverse its decision to build a 5-foot-wide asphalt concrete path along a portion of Gardner Street.

In addition to building a multiuse path between Fern and Line streets, the project would involve reconstructing a portion of the roadway on Gardner Street and installing concrete curbs along the road. It would also include removing utility poles, trees, signage, and other objects now along that stretch of Gardner Street.

The project, estimated at $900,000, is part of the town’s Complete Streets Master Plan, which aims to improve bicycle and pedestrian access using multiuse paths and walkways. It also coincides with the town’s 2019-24 Sidewalk and Curb Plan, and is supported by the town’s Parks and Recreation Commission.

Proponents of the project believe it would create safer conditions for pedestrians and bicyclists who use the multiuse path for recreation or to travel to other surrounding trail networks, such as Case Mountain or Camp Merrie-Wood, the nearby Girl Scout camp.

Since the project was announced in February 2021, a large number of residents in the Gardner Street neighborhood have expressed concern about what it would do to the area. Town Engineer Jeff LaMalva said his department has tried to incorporate feedback from residents into the final design plan, such as narrowing the multiuse path from 6 feet to 5 feet. The final design will be shared with residents in the coming weeks, LaMalva said.

“We’re trying to make the project the least impactful to the surrounding neighborhoods,” LaMalva said. “We’ve pretty much narrowed it down to as close as we can to still be able to make the improvements that need to be made out there.”

Residents speak against plan

Residents recently renewed their attempts to overturn the project when another five people spoke in opposition during a Board of Directors meeting this month.

Gardner Street resident Gail Peck told directors that many of her neighbors oppose the destruction of their idyllic country setting, which used to be farmland. Peck said that the project would upset the “tranquil rural setting that is becoming so hard to find” in Manchester.

“The historic streetscape,” Peck said, “would not benefit from drastic re-engineering for the sake of some at expense of others.”

Laurel and Phil Morrissette, who have lived on a narrow stretch of Gardner Street for about 50 years, said in a separate interview that some components of the project would be out of place. Laurel described their section of Gardner Street as quiet and peaceful, and “one of the last parts of Manchester that’s kind of country.”

The Morrissettes had a green sign post sticking out of the ground in their front yard marking the spot where Laurel’s garden and stone monoliths would soon be replaced with expanded roadway. Laurel said she agreed with making small changes, like repaving stretches of bumpy, uneven road. But she said she didn’t see the point of constructing a multiuse path, and is also worried that widening the road to 18 feet will result in speeding.

Other area residents have similarly complained that the path would encroach on their property and reduce the size of their front yards. But LaMalva said all of the project’s construction would occur within the public right-of-way, which extends anywhere from 5 to 30 feet off the existing curb. The town has a legal right to use that land for transportation purposes.

Objects to removing trees

Seth Zaleski, who bought his Gardner Street home in 2014, said he took issue with the town’s proposal to remove about 20 trees for the project. Zaleski, a self-described tree enthusiast and a member of the Connecticut Tree Protection Association, said Gardner Street has numerous healthy oak trees and eastern red cedar trees that he doesn’t want removed.

Zaleski also said he doesn’t think the multiuse path would be wide enough for bidirectional traffic. There’s also the issue of who would maintain the path during the winter, a time when many area residents go walking.

A coalition of Gardner Street residents, including Zaleski and Morrissette, put up yard signs that read “Keep Gardner Green” in opposition to the project. But last month, the signs were removed by a town zoning enforcement officer, which prompted them to think that the town was trying to silence them. Zaleski said he had to go to public works to collect the signs on his own time.

Town Attorney Tim O’Neil said the officer normally removes signs that are within the public right-of-way as part of his duties, and his intention wasn’t to silence residents.

“It’s unfortunate that at this particular time, (the officer) made his way down Gardner Street and pulled those signs up that were in the town right-of-way, because it appeared to those residents that the town was trying to stymie their freedom of speech, and that wasn’t (the officer’s) intent at all,” O’Neil said.

Support for project

Some residents said they believe that the project is being influenced by the O’Neill family; Bill O’Neill, a retired engineer, lives on Gardner Street and was an advocate of the East Coast Greenway. But Steve O’Neill, Bill’s son and next door neighbor, said those claims are “absolutely unfounded” and untrue. LaMalva also said the claims were unfounded.

Steve O’Neill, 54, who has lived on Gardner Street for 23 years, said he supports the project because it would help improve the safety of all residents who use the area for recreation.

“This is a great area and more people should be able to utilize it,” O’Neill said. “That’s part of our responsibility as a society to care for each other and provide those access points, everybody has a right to enjoy public facilities.”

Other supporters said the project would help address dangerous road conditions, such as blind turns, that threaten pedestrian and driver safety. Gardner Street resident Kent Schwendy said in a letter last year that he applauds the town for "addressing a longstanding safety issue related to the relatively high volumes of pedestrians and bicycles through the inclusion of an adjacent bituminous trail."

Zaleski and Morrissette said they would continue to speak out against the project at upcoming town meetings. Zaleski said he would also contest the town’s tree removal by circulating a petition among residents. He’s already created fliers with a link to an online survey that he wants to distribute to residents in surrounding neighborhoods where future sidewalk expansions could be happen in the same way.

“That’s one of the few actual serene roadsides that exist in town,” Zaleski said. “It just makes no sense to me when there’s basically so little traffic up there anyways. Of all the things that they can put the money toward, they should fix the existing bike paths in town that are in bad shape.”