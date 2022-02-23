China Automobile Market, Size, Forecast 2021-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis

Click here to read the full article. After a period of robust growth during the peak-pandemic period in 2021, the footwear industry will see more “modest growth” moving forward, according to the NPD Group. The firm’s NPD Prices tracker report noted that, largely due to pent-up demand and higher average selling prices, “footwear revenues hit a high point in 2021, growing by 23 percent versus 2020, as unit sales also increased by double digits. However, both revenue and unit sales are projected to level out through 2024.”More from WWDVìen RTW Fall 2022Victoria/Tomas RTW Fall 2022Botter RTW Fall 2022 There are several factors...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 22 MINUTES AGO