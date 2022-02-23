South Africa E-Commerce Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis

Click here to read the full article. APPOINTMENTS Eminent British media personality Afua Hirsch has been named advisory chair for the 2022 edition of Screen Scotland‘s Edinburgh TV Festival. Founder of Born in Me Productions, an independent production company focusing on scripted and non-scripted television, movies and podcasting, Hirsch is renowned for her work on black culture, history, identity and culture in the African diaspora and worldwide. Hirsch has presented documentaries including “African Renaissance,” a documentary series for the BBC on African art, “Enslaved,” an Epix series about the history of the transatlantic slave trade with Samuel L. Jackson, and podcast...

