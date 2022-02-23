ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coca-Cola highlights revenue growth potential at CAGNY conference

By Clark Schultz
Seekingalpha.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe presentation by Coca-Cola Company (KO -1.1%) at the CAGNY Conference this week impressed Morgan Stanley after multiple levers to stoke new growth and manage inflation pressures were highlighted. Analyst Dara...

seekingalpha.com

NBC Los Angeles

Molson Coors Logs Its First Sales Growth in a Decade as Turnaround Plan Takes Hold

Molson Coors Beverage reported annual revenue growth for the first time in more than a decade. The company's fourth-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street's expectations, but its revenue topped analysts' estimates. Molson Coors is in the middle of a turnaround that involves expanding its portfolio beyond beer and focusing...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Sell Alert: 2 REITs Getting Risky

We are selling a few REITs to invest in better opportunities. Earlier this month, as the market began to slide, we posted a Market Update in which we explained that our plan was to gradually buy the dips in small increments, week after week. This assures us that we will...
REAL ESTATE
James Quincey
Family Handyman

Why Lumber Prices Are Soaring Again in 2022

The price of lumber in the U.S. has been on a roller coaster since the start of the pandemic. A host of factors drove the price up and down the last two years, creating uncertainty for homebuilders and anyone looking to purchase lumber for a project. Lumber prices peaked in...
INDUSTRY
WDSU

Coca-Cola introduces a first-of-its-kind flavor

Coke's new flavor is out of this world. At least, that's the idea behind Coca-Cola Starlight, a new limited-edition version of the classic soda that comes in regular and zero sugar. After deciding to discontinue half of its portfolio a few years ago, getting rid of outdated but beloved drinks...
FOOD & DRINKS
Seekingalpha.com

Kinross Gold: Complete 2021 Results Analysis

KGC posted a loss of $2.7 million or $0.01 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to an income of $783.3 million or $0.62 per diluted share. Toronto-based Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on February 16, 2022. 1 - 4Q21 and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Iridium up 3% as Raymond James boosts to Strong Buy, citing increased buybacks

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) has gained 3.1% and tagged its highest point in a month after an upgrade to Strong Buy at Raymond James, where the firm calls out not only solid earnings but also the ramp-up of stock repurchases. After a light third-quarter on that front - just $3 million...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Running Out of Fizz? Trading Coca-Cola, PepsiCo on Earnings

How fitting is it that PepsiCo (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report and Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report both reported earnings this morning?. Despite the volatility in the overall stock market — not just on Thursday, but all year — these two stocks have held up pretty well.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

S&P 500’s weekly market breakdown and sector performance

The S&P 500 finished the trading week in negative territory with the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) ending in the red as well. The ETF concluded the week -1.4% and is -7.9% YTD. See below a breakdown of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 and their weekly performance....
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Disney, Uber, Coca-Cola and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Coca-Cola – Shares of beverage giant rose 1% after it topped analysts' expectations in its fourth-quarter results. Coca-Cola beat profit estimates by 4 cents per share with adjusted quarterly earnings of 45 cents per share. Revenue also topped Wall Street forecasts, according to Refinitiv.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bausch Health swings to a profit, while revenue and full-year outlook misses expectations

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health care products company swung to fourth-quarter net income, while revenue and the full-year outlook fell shy of expectations. The company swung to net income of $69 million, or 19 cents a share, from a loss of $153 million, or 43 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted net income slipped to $463 million from $478 million, but the company did not provide adjusted earnings per share to compare with analyst expectations. Revenue fell 0.8% to $2.196 billion, missing the FactSet consensus of $2.207 billion, as Bausch and Lomb revenue rose 5.6% to $1.001 billion while Bausch Pharma revenue declined 5.6% to $1.195 billion. For 2022, the company expects revenue of $8.40 billion to $8.60 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $8.73 billion. The stock has lost 9.3% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has declined 8.2%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Why Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Rental Properties

Warren Buffett could invest in rental properties, but he decides not to. Coming out of the great financial crisis, Warren Buffett said in a televised interview that if he had a way of buying a couple hundred thousand single-family homes and managing them, he would load up on them. So do you ever wonder: why didn't he ever do it?
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Why Coca-Cola Consolidated Shares Are Falling

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) shares are trading lower by 22.3% at $453.38 Wednesday afternoon after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings results. Coca-Cola Consolidated reported a fourth-quarter EPS of $6.76 versus the analyst consensus estimate of $7.62. Coca-Cola Consolidated reported $1.40 billion in sales this quarter. This is a 15% increase over sales of $1.22 billion the same period last year.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Coca-Cola Femsa

Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-02-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Coca-Cola Femsa will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81. Coca-Cola Femsa bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Coca-Cola Consolidated: The Post-Earnings Drop Is An Opportunity

COKE is the producer and distributor of Coca-Cola, Dr Pepper and Monster brands in a specified region of the United States. Sometimes share prices don't do what you expect them to do and in some rare cases results which are actually good are "rewarded" by the market with a double-digit percentage decrease. Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE), not to be confused with the Coca-Cola Company (KO), saw its share price slide by almost 24% on Wednesday after reporting its financial results. Given the share count of just under 9.4 million shares, the company lost almost $1.3B in market capitalization.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

