Public Health

Sir Elton John Makes A Magnificent Pandemic Comeback at MSG as Farewell Tour Resumes

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElton John said he wanted to wrap up his touring life so he could spend time with his kids. After 50 years, he had every right to do it. He was 72 years old. Then came the pandemic, and various illnesses. During the time off, he managed to fit in an...

www.showbiz411.com

Daily Mail

Elton John, 74, was 'caught in terrifying mid-air emergency after his $90million private jet suffered hydraulic failure at 10,000ft' en route to NYC for Madison Square Garden gig

Sir Elton John was caught in a terrifying mid-air drama as his private jet suffered hydraulic failure en route to New York then twice failed to make an emergency landing due to high winds. The singer, 74, was travelling from Farnborough Airport in Hampshire on Monday for a gig in...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Elton John and David Furnish 'so excited' as they make surprising announcement

Elton John and David Furnish are celebrating after announcing that their Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party is returning after two years. The couple, who share two children together, Zachary, 11, and Elijah, nine, jointly revealed the news on their respective Instagram accounts. WATCH: David Furnish praises Meghan Markle as they...
CELEBRITIES
KHQ Right Now

Sir Elton John 'shaken' after private jet suffers mid-air emergency

Sir Elton John was left "shaken" after his private jet suffered hydraulic failure. The 74-year-old singer was on his way to New York on Monday (21.02.22) morning when his personal aircraft got into difficulty at 10,000 feet about an hour into the trip, with the pilot having to make a U-turn close to the coast of southern Ireland but attempts to land the plane were aborted twice because of the strong winds.
HEALTH SERVICES
shefinds

Sharon Osbourne Just Made A Huge Announcement About Her Career—Our Jaws Dropped!

Sharon Osbourne has had a controversial past year, and now the 69-year-old television personality has revealed that she will be returning to the small screen after a dramatic exit from “The Talk” back in March of last year. Taking to Instagram to start off the month of February, Osbourne wished her followers a belated happy new year before delving into the details of her TV endeavors.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson looks phenomenal in show-stopping cinched dress

Kelly Clarkson always stops the show with her enchanting outfits, and the star is set to do it again as she prepares to host the American Song Contest alongside Snoop Dogg. Sharing the news of its premiere date during the week, the Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You) singer looked absolutely phenomenal in a waist-cinching velvet dress that perfectly accentuated her figure. She floored fans in her look, and looked so glamorous with her nails painted in a stunning brown and accessorizing with a pair of dangling earrings. The star of her accessories though was her necklace that extended all the way down her chest.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella shares very rare personal video

Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella has long had an affinity for London, and has lived in Croydon with her husband, Max Parker, for a number of years now. This week, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to share a rare personal video documenting her most recent weekend, which she had spent in Brighton - and teased some exciting news in the process.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msg#Farewell Tour#Maskless#Southern
In Style

Renée Zellweger Looks Completely Unrecognizable in The Thing About Pam

Back in 2011, Pam Hupp, a mom that worked for an insurance office, was accused of stabbing someone. Then, in 2016, she was accused of killing someone else. And, well, that's not all. Her mom died of blunt-force trauma and authorities recently changed the cause of death from an accident to "undetermined." Of course, all of that means that the Hupp story birthed a hit true-crime podcast and now, a series starring Renée Zellweger, The Thing About Pam. NBC shared the first images from the show and Zellweger's transformation into the "murdering Midwestern mom" may just prompt fans to do a double-take.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Says She Had to Keep Amy Schneider’s Winning Streak a Secret

Mayim Bialik had to spend the last few weeks hiding the fact that she never got to meet Amy Schneider, whose 40-game “Jeopardy!” winning streak ended last week. That’s because Ken Jennings, with whom Bialik is sharing co-hosting duties on the Sony quiz show, was the host during Schneider’s two-month streak. But given the delay between taping the show and airing it, Bialik, who also stars on Fox’s “Call Me Kat,” had to play coy with her co-stars the entire time.
TV SHOWS
SheKnows

Julia Roberts Shared a Rare Peek Into Her Personal Life With a Sweet Birthday Photo of Husband Danny Moder

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder prefer to keep their home life out of the spotlight, but every once in a while, the actress gives us a tiny glimpse into their relationship. On Moder’s 53rd birthday on Jan. 31, Roberts decided to share a post with her Instagram followers in honor of his big day. The image has the cinematographer looking off in the distance under a palm tree while holding a surfboard. Moder’s wet suit shows off his muscular biceps and his athletic form — we have a feeling this handsome photo makes the Pretty Woman star swoon. She captioned...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Sharon Stone Just Confirmed Her & Michael Douglas’ Very, Very Different Paychecks For Basic Instinct

The pay gap in Hollywood has been going on for decades, and it doesn’t matter if 1992’s Basic Instinct is now 30 years old, Sharon Stone is still going to talk about it. Even though she and Michael Douglas shared the starring roles of Catherine Trammell and Detective Nick Curran, they earned very different paychecks for carrying the same amount of screen time.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Rare Vintage Photos of Lucille Ball's Life at Her Many Homes

As the star of I Love Lucy, American actress Lucille Ball is still undoubtedly one of Hollywood's biggest names. Born in Jamestown, New York, she moved frequently throughout her young childhood, as a result of her father's job as a Bell Telephone linesman. After deciding to pursue a career in show business, Ball moved to New York City, then eventually across the country to Los Angeles. It was in California that her career really took off—and so did her experience as a homeowner. Though Ball wasn't one to snatch up real estate like some celebrities today, she did own a few homes throughout her life. Take a peek inside three of them in these vintage photos.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Fame’ Actor Morgan Stevens Cause Of Death Revealed

Morgan Stevens, the Fame and Melrose Place actor whose body was found by police during a wellness check of his Hollywood home last week, died of arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the Los Angeles Coroner’s office has disclosed. Stevens died Jan. 26 at the age of 70 of the condition more commonly known as heart disease, or hardening of the arteries. The actor played the role of Paul Northridge in The Waltons and its three reunion movies before landing his breakthrough, two-season role of David Reardon on the TV adaptation of Fame in 1982. He later appeared on Melrose Place, Airwolf, Walker, Texas Ranger, among others. Stevens’ career was temporarily halted and seriously impacted when, in August 1989, he was arrested by the LAPD on suspicion of DUI and, while in custody, severely beaten by police. He was later cleared him of the DUI charge, and his treatment in custody was later settled in a lawsuit against LAPD. More from DeadlineMorgan Stevens Dies: Veteran Television Actor On 'Fame' And 'Melrose Place' Was 70'Melrose Place' Cast Remembers Early Bonding, How The Show "Just Took Off" When Heather Locklear Joined'Melrose Place' Cast Sets Remote Reunion For 'Stars In The House' Tomorrow
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

Max, the son of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, makes his acting debut

Max, Jennifer Lopez, and Marc Anthony’s son is undoubtedly the big surprise in JLo’s new film, Marry Me. At 13 years old, Emme’s twin brother showed that he also has a talent. Max’s acting debut comes two years after his sister surprised the world by singing with her famous mom and Shakira at the Super Bowl Halftime show. Now Max seems to have found his true calling, following in the footsteps of Lopez.
CELEBRITIES

