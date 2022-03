Whether on Twitter or in person, Kevin Durant can never turn down a good trash-talking session. A funny video of the Brooklyn Nets star getting into it with Milwaukee Bucks fans during Saturday’s game went viral over the weekend. The video, which was posted by Twitter user Michael Sutherland, showed Durant wandering over from the bench to the baseline to engage the fans. Durant, who did not play in the contest, appeared to be telling them that he would “win it” this year. One fan then joked that he needed a shoe that was one inch smaller.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO