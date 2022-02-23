We need to attack – Marco Rose details Borussia Dortmund mission brief at Ibrox

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is handing over day-to-day operations to the trustees of the club's charitable foundation, the Russian oligarch announced in a statement Saturday. Abramovich, 55, is a billionaire who previously served as the governor of Chukotka, Russia. There have been recent pressures for Abramovich to sell Chelsea due...
Robert Lewandowski has spoken out after Poland announced that they will REFUSE to play Russia in their upcoming World Cup play-off game. Russia are scheduled to host Poland on March 24, with the winner in line to face Sweden or the Czech Republic for a spot in this year's World Cup.
After a seismic Europa League elimination of competition favourites Borussia Dortmund, Rangers "shouldn't fear anyone," says former Scotland striker James McFadden. But what lies ahead for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men after a sensational 6-4 aggregate win over the iconic German side? And where does the victory compare with previous European classics involving the Ibrox club?
CHELSEA (3-4-3) Edouard Mendy - Save after save after save. Completely vindicated his manager's decision to select him over Kepa. 8.5. Trevoh Chalobah - Was given a torrid time by Luis Diaz but fair play to the Chelsea defender who admirably stuck to his task. 6.5. Thiago Silva - A...
2021 was a banner year for Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev, who had some of the best performances of his young career. But he may have just made a global name for himself with his actions today. After defeating Hubert Hurkacz to advance to the Final of the Dubai Tennis...
LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Liverpool held their nerve to win an astonishing penalty shoot-out 11-10 and beat Chelsea in the English League Cup final on Sunday after an absorbing contest ended 0-0 after extra time at Wembley. Both sides could claim to have been deserving winners in a classic...
After Poland, Sweden and Czech Republic all announced refusals to play Russia in World Cup qualifiers next month, FIFA decided against expelling the country from play. Instead, FIFA decided that Russia can play at neutral venues using the RFU acronym, the association announced Sunday. FIFA also said that RFU, which...
Borussia Dortmund were held a to 1-1 draw with Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday afternoon. The Black and Yellows opened the scoring thanks to a sensational solo effort from Thorgan Hazard in the first half - who bagged his fourth league goal of the campaign. Noah Sarenren Bazee's header...
