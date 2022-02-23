ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandridge takes third at state wrestling

Cover picture for the articleConnor Sandridge started the wrestling season on the sideline because of an injury. He finished on the medal stand at the state championships. Sandridge finished third in the 170-pound bracket of...

West Linn Tidings

West Linn's Destiny Rodriguez wins third state wrestling championship

Oregon City senior Bella Amaro wins her second straight state championship.There was nothing and no one that could stop West Linn junior Destiny Rodriguez at the 2022 OSAA Girls State Wrestling Championships. Similarly, there was nothing and no one that could stop Oregon City senior Bella Amaro. Rodriguez stepped up to capture her third straight state championship at the state tournament — held Thursday, Feb. 24, at Culver High School — posting three straight pins to take the title at 155 pounds. "I'd just like to thank my coaches — coach (Doug) Samarron and coach (Kevin) Keeney — and my...
NRToday.com

Smalley third, Weaver fifth at girls' state wrestling championships

CULVER — Wrestling is not for the timid. There are moments of complete elation, the celebration of hours of training, sweating, straining and planning. However, far more grapplers can put in all the same work as their opponents and be left with heartbreak. Douglas High School senior Zoey Smalley...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Idaho State Journal

At state wrestling, Blackfoot finishes third and Highland's Anderton pulls upset

Tradyn Henderson felt lucky to feel his pulse. He had just gotten in a car crash with his dad, Travis, and they knew immediately it was bad. Tradyn had sustained injuries to his face, Travis ones to his shoulder and hip, thanks to the way he was ejected from the truck. They had been T-boned outside Blackfoot, where Tradyn wrestles and Travis coaches. Tradyn, then a sophomore at Blackfoot, pounced into action. He called 911. He called his mother, Brindie, to alert her of the...
On3.com

3-star linebacker Josiah Trotter releases top 5 schools list

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
Las Cruces Sun-News

Trio of seniors lead Aggies women's basketball to victory over Chicago State in home finale

LAS CRUCES – All eight seniors logged minutes on Senior Day as the Aggies used a monster third quarter to coast to an 80-71 win over Chicago State on Saturday afternoon in the Pan American Center. The sixth win in conference play also secured a spot for NM State in the upcoming WAC Tournament by way of putting themselves out of reach from the last-place Cougars. ...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Daily Inter Lake

Bigfork boys claim Western B in OT

RONAN — The Bigfork Vikings are back at it, winning another divisional boys basketball title, this time with a 55-51 victory over Eureka in overtime Saturday at the Ronan Events Center. Bryce Gilliard scored 14 points to lead Bigfork (15-8) to its fourth Western B title in seven seasons. The Vikings are headed to the State B at MSU-Bozeman for the seventh time in 11 years. Eureka (12-12), meanwhile, earned its first trip to state since 1995. The Lions’ berth was guaranteed when Florence came back to beat Missoula Loyola 70-59 in an all-District 6-B consolation game. The Falcons lost to Eureka...
RONAN, MT
Las Cruces Sun-News

Aggies close week on high note, claim fourth at WAC Championships

HOUSTON – The Aggies' stay in Houston concluded on a day in which they added a pair of podium finishes to their list of accomplishments for the week. With a second-place finish in the final event of the evening, the Aggies secure a fourth-place finish at the WAC Championships – totaling 476 points over four days of competition at the CRWC Natatorium on the campus of the University of Houston. ...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Daily Inter Lake

Clean sweep

RONAN — The Valkyries made it a Bigfork sweep late Saturday, combining power with patience and beating Thompson Falls for the Western B Divisional girls basketball championship. Bigfork takes a 22-1 record to the State B tournament March 10-12 at MSU-Bozeman; Thompson Falls (16-8) also is headed to State. Eureka made it a 1-2-3 sweep by District 7-B programs, beating Anaconda 56-53 in the consolation game. Because Thompson Falls beat Eureka 36-22 in Friday’s semifinals, the Lions cannot challenge for a spot at state. The Lions beat Mission 55-42 in a Saturday morning loser-out to gain the consolation game. Anaconda, which thumped Florence 62-31...
RONAN, MT
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Long Beach State holds off Tech 8-7

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. — Marissa Caballero hit a two-run single and Corissa Sweet also drove in two runs, leading Long Beach State over Texas Tech 8-7 Saturday at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic softball tournament. Tech (4-10) led 4-2 in the fourth inning before Long Beach State (5-8) tied it on Caballbero's hit, took the...
LONG BEACH, CA
KRDO News Channel 13

Falcon advances to Sweet 16

The Falcon Falcons advanced to the 4A Sweet 16 with a 72-49 win over Rifle. Falcon was locked in a tight game early in the third quarter when Mason Black caught fire. Black had 32 points to help Falcon pull away. Falcon will face Lewis-Palmer in the Sweet 16. The post Falcon advances to Sweet 16 appeared first on KRDO.
FALCON, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Lewis-Palmer advances to Sweet 16

The Lewis-Palmer Rangers advanced to the Sweet 16 by knocking off a scrappy Sand Creek squad, 76-43. The Rangers were locked up in a tight contest early, but blew the game open with suffocating defense. Lewis-Palmer will face Falcon in the Sweet 16. The post Lewis-Palmer advances to Sweet 16 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

