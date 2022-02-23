Every former Michigan football player selected in USFL draft

The USFL is back and the resurgent league is going through the process of refilling its ranks via the 2022 USFL draft.

Unlike the NFL draft, in which teams can pick whoever they want when they get a pick, the USFL is drafting position groups by round, going in this order:

Round 1 : Quarterbacks

: Quarterbacks Rounds 2-4 : Edge Rushers/Defensive Ends

: Edge Rushers/Defensive Ends Rounds 5-7 : Offensive Tackles

: Offensive Tackles Round 8-11 : Cornerbacks

: Cornerbacks Round 12 : Quarterbacks

: Quarterbacks Rounds 13-17 : Wide Receivers

: Wide Receivers Rounds 18-19 : Safeties

: Safeties Round 20 : Centers

: Centers Round 21 : Inside Linebackers

: Inside Linebackers Rounds 22-23 : Offensive Guards

: Offensive Guards Rounds 24-26 : Defensive/Nose Tackles

: Defensive/Nose Tackles Rounds 27-28 : Running Backs and Fullbacks

: Running Backs and Fullbacks Rounds 29-31 : Outside Linebackers

: Outside Linebackers Round 32 : Kickers

: Kickers Round 33 : Punters

: Punters Round 34 : Tight Ends/H-backs

: Tight Ends/H-backs Round 35: Long Snappers

At the time of this writing, the draft is ongoing, but several Michigan football players have been selected, highlighted by No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Shea Patterson.

Here’s everyone that’s been selected thus far.

Shea Patterson - Michigan Panthers

Carlo Kemp - Pittsburgh Maulers

Juwann Bushell-Beatty - Tampa Bay Bandits

Philadelphia Stars - Channing Stribling

De’Veon Smith - Pittsburgh Maulers