Every former Michigan football player selected in USFL draft
The USFL is back and the resurgent league is going through the process of refilling its ranks via the 2022 USFL draft.
Unlike the NFL draft, in which teams can pick whoever they want when they get a pick, the USFL is drafting position groups by round, going in this order:
- Round 1: Quarterbacks
- Rounds 2-4: Edge Rushers/Defensive Ends
- Rounds 5-7: Offensive Tackles
- Round 8-11: Cornerbacks
- Round 12: Quarterbacks
- Rounds 13-17: Wide Receivers
- Rounds 18-19: Safeties
- Round 20: Centers
- Round 21: Inside Linebackers
- Rounds 22-23: Offensive Guards
- Rounds 24-26: Defensive/Nose Tackles
- Rounds 27-28: Running Backs and Fullbacks
- Rounds 29-31: Outside Linebackers
- Round 32: Kickers
- Round 33: Punters
- Round 34: Tight Ends/H-backs
- Round 35: Long Snappers
At the time of this writing, the draft is ongoing, but several Michigan football players have been selected, highlighted by No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Shea Patterson.
Here’s everyone that’s been selected thus far.
