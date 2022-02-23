ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Every former Michigan football player selected in USFL draft

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43eN43_0eN68X8v00

The USFL is back and the resurgent league is going through the process of refilling its ranks via the 2022 USFL draft.

Unlike the NFL draft, in which teams can pick whoever they want when they get a pick, the USFL is drafting position groups by round, going in this order:

  • Round 1: Quarterbacks
  • Rounds 2-4: Edge Rushers/Defensive Ends
  • Rounds 5-7: Offensive Tackles
  • Round 8-11: Cornerbacks
  • Round 12: Quarterbacks
  • Rounds 13-17: Wide Receivers
  • Rounds 18-19: Safeties
  • Round 20: Centers
  • Round 21: Inside Linebackers
  • Rounds 22-23: Offensive Guards
  • Rounds 24-26: Defensive/Nose Tackles
  • Rounds 27-28: Running Backs and Fullbacks
  • Rounds 29-31: Outside Linebackers
  • Round 32: Kickers
  • Round 33: Punters
  • Round 34: Tight Ends/H-backs
  • Round 35: Long Snappers

At the time of this writing, the draft is ongoing, but several Michigan football players have been selected, highlighted by No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Shea Patterson.

Here’s everyone that’s been selected thus far.

Shea Patterson - Michigan Panthers

Carlo Kemp - Pittsburgh Maulers

Juwann Bushell-Beatty - Tampa Bay Bandits

Philadelphia Stars - Channing Stribling

De’Veon Smith - Pittsburgh Maulers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has 1 Team In Mind For Russell Wilson Trade

Colin Cowherd thinks one of the NFC East teams should aggressively go after Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Cowherd spoke on The Herd on Tuesday afternoon and thinks that the Philadelphia Eagles should make a big push for him. “If I ran the Eagles, I would give Seattle all my...
NFL
The Spun

Lovie Smith Names Texans Starting Quarterback Right Now

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith is ready to ride with Davis Mills. And is ready for the Deshaun Watson situation to be over. Speaking to Rich Eisen, Smith admitted while no job is guaranteed in February, he has confidence that Mills will play well when the 2022 NFL season kicks off.
NFL
Reading Eagle

Dolphins sign quarterback; Flores willing to share his evidence against Ross for NFL investigation

The Miami Dolphins signed quarterback Chris Streveler on Tuesday. With the Dolphins expected to move forward with Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback heading into his third NFL season, Streveler could be put in position to compete with Jacoby Brissett or another quarterback for backup duties behind Tagovailoa. Brissett, Miami’s backup last year who started five games, is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Troy Aikman’s mind-boggling rumored salary from ESPN that’s higher than most NFL players

If recent rumors are true, then NFL legend Troy Aikman has a $17 million-plus reason to leave FOX Sports and join ESPN. As reported earlier, the Dallas Cowboys icon is said to be in “deep negotiations” with ESPN for the lead analyst role on its “Monday Night Football” show. It is a pretty big move since a lot of people are already used to seeing Aikman alongside Joe Buck fore the network’s NFL coverage.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Spun

Andy Reid Comments On Chiefs Releasing Veteran Player

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid released a statement on the team’s latest move. He clearly has a lot of respect for Hitchens as a player and leader. “I really enjoyed the opportunity to coach Anthony over the last four years,” Reid said, via Chiefs’ official website. “He’s as tough as they come in this league and is a team-first player. I appreciate the way he came to work, ready to do his part, but also his willingness to teach the younger guys around him.”
NFL
On3.com

Former Alabama running back passes away from gunshot wound

A former Alabama star running back passed away on Friday in Georgia, from what authorities are reporting as a gunshot wound. Two-time Tennessee Mr. Football winner Santonio Beard passed away on Friday, as authorities responded to a shooting that saw Beard and another man suffer gunshot wounds at the scene. Beard died on scene, as the other victim was transported to a local hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Longtime Sports Broadcaster Died At 72 Saturday Night

A beloved longtime sportscaster died at the age of 72 on Saturday night, according to multiple reports out of Michigan. Frank Beckmann, a longtime sportscaster in the Detroit, Michigan area, passed away following a battle with vascular dementia. The longtime voice of Michigan sports and WJR-AM had reportedly been living...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Football#Football Players#Nfl Draft#American Football#Kickers Round#Usflbandits#Usfldraft
saturdaytradition.com

Jalen Rose sounds off on postgame incident involving Juwan Howard, Greg Gard

Jalen Rose knows a thing or two about Michigan basketball and is well-acquainted with Juwan Howard after the duo played alongside one another for the Wolverines. During Monday’s edition of “Jalen & Jacoby,” Rose weighed in on the postgame incident involving Howard and Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard.
BASKETBALL
ClutchPoints

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst drops truth bomb on Davante Adams’ future

The Green Bay Packers are at a major crossroads when it comes to the direction the franchise will head in. With its two best offensive weapons both potentially set to walk this offseason, the Packers face the decision of entering a rebuild or having to maneuver the salary cap in order to extend Davante Adams, while keeping Aaron Rodgers in town. GM Brian Gutekunst answered questions Wednesday regarding Adams’ future with the Packers, and he left all options open. Via Matt Schneidman, Gutekunst said Adams could “possibly” walk in free agency.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

2 Teams Are Frontrunners To Trade For Deshaun Watson

Where and when Deshaun Watson will take his next NFL snap is still very much up in the air. Before this past season, Watson requested a trade away from his current Houston Texans franchise. As if this situation wasn’t complicated enough, the 26-year-old signal caller was then hit with more than 20 accusations of alleged sexual misconduct and assault.
NFL
247Sports

Michigan-Wisconsin fight: Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing says NCAA should get rid of handshake lines

Since the postgame fight following Michigan basketball’s loss to Wisconsin — which resulted in several suspensions, including Wolverines coach Juwan Howard — coaches around the nation have weighed in on the incident and its ensuing consequences. Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing thinks it is time for change. The brawl arose out of a tense handshake line in which Howard appeared to refuse shaking Wisconsin coach Greg Gard’s hand. Ewing has a solution that would do away with any related problems.
COLLEGE SPORTS
VikingsTerritory

Aaron Rodgers’ Decision Is Now Imminent

Earlier in the week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted a bunch of “Monday Night Gratitude” media on Instagram, stirring the pot for the masses on his impending career decision. Rodgers, 38, will either retire, request a trade to a different team, or play for the Packers...
NFL
247Sports

Georgia Football: Why was Tua Tagovailoa wearing Bulldogs gear on Tuesday?

It took former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa some time, but on Tuesday he finally came through on a bet that surely delighted Bulldogs fans everywhere. Tagovailoa was photographed wearing a Georgia shirt after making a friendly wager on the national championship game with Miami Dolphins senior director of football communications Anne Noland, a 2015 University of Georgia graduate.
NFL
NBC Sports

Former Eagles draft pick taken in 1st round of USFL draft

The revamped USFL held Day 1 of its draft on Tuesday night and some familiar names were called. That includes one former and notable Eagles draft pick. In the first round, which included only quarterbacks, the Houston Gamblers used their No. 5 overall pick on former Eagles quarterback Clayton Thorson.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

49ers could make surprising decision with QB situation?

It has widely been assumed that the San Francisco 49ers will trade Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, but some feel they would be better off keeping the veteran for one more year. That outcome may still be in play. ESPN’s Adam Schefter spoke about the Garoppolo situation with Ari Meirov of...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

81K+
Followers
126K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy