2/22/22 Twosday Events

utdailybeacon.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAri and Maggie explore all the events Student Engagement hosted for...

www.utdailybeacon.com

itechpost.com

Ronn Torossian With Tips On Optimizing Instagram Campaigns for Discoverability

According to Ronn Torossian, one of America's leading Public Relations executives who founded 5WPR, companies are always looking to get as much exposure as possible on social media platforms, and one of the most popular platforms for that is Instagram. Like a few other social platforms, Instagram offers its users the ability to explore other content from accounts they don't follow, which can really help businesses increase their exposure. When looking to reach their core audience, most companies already tend to effectively utilize the posts and Stories feature that the platform provides, but few of them use other Instagram features to drive exposure.
INTERNET
morningbrew.com

The deets on the Facebook Reels update

FB Reels (you know, Instagram Reels—but on Facebook) already debuted in the US back in September. But yesterday, Zuck’s empire announced that Reels are now avail on Facebook’s iOS and Android apps in 150+ different countries 🌎. Tacked onto this announcement was some (potential) good news...
INTERNET
Popculture

'Twosday' 2022: The Meaning of 2/22/22 and Ideas to Celebrate

Tuesday's date is Feb. 22, 2022, making it a palindrome. It is not just any old boring palindrome like 1/11/11 or 9/9/99. Remarkably, it is also "Twosday," since the date happens on a Tuesday. This is such a rare occasion that none of us alive today will see it ever happen again. Tuesday is also National Margarita Day, which will give some people a second reason to celebrate.
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Engagement
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages, photos and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are wondering how to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox, although remember this won’t delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
CELL PHONES
ETOnline.com

Snoop Dogg Has a Gift for the Couple Who Returned His Missing French Bull Dog

Snoop Dogg's French bulldog is still young and wild but definitely not free, after the rapper announced he's been reunited with his missing pooch, Frank. The "Nuthin But A G'Thang" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank the "lovely couple" who found his missing dog. For the kind gesture, Snoop said he's hooking them up with some sweet gifts.
PETS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2/22/22: Franklin family celebrates 'Twosday' with twins

FRANKLIN, Wis. - It's not a holiday, but dates like Tuesday's – 2/22/22 – don't come up on the calendar often. For one family in Franklin, "Twosday" is too good not to recognize. "It’s meant to be," said Franklin resident Debra Tews, a mother of twins. "We kind...
FRANKLIN, WI
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Happy Twosday! 2/22/22 Marks a Once-in-a-Lifetime Palindrome Date

In what is now being described as "Twosday," Feb. 22 will mark a special date on the calendar, but it's not the only standout date this week. Tuesday is 2-22-22, which is not only a palindrome date, meaning it can be read the same both forward and backward, but also has the added value of being all twos. It is also a palindrome date around the world, even in countries that may write dates in a different format.
LIFESTYLE
makeuseof.com

4 Reasons Why Facebook Is Starting to Lose Users

Even if you've never used it, you know about Facebook. It's one of the largest social media networks in the world, existing in nearly every country. For a long time, it seemed the site could do no wrong, going from strength to strength. Now, for the first time in Facebook's...
INTERNET
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
WORLD
People

Mother Promises Son $1,800 on His 18th Birthday if He Stays off Social Media — and He Does

Could you stay off of social media for six years if it meant earning a nice chunk of change?. One Minnesota mom challenged her son to do just that — and he succeeded. Sivert Klefsaas, 18, is $1,800 richer now after going without social media since 2016. He was 12 when he began what his mother Lorna Klefsaas called the "18 for 18 challenge," according to KARE 11.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

