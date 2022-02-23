According to Ronn Torossian, one of America's leading Public Relations executives who founded 5WPR, companies are always looking to get as much exposure as possible on social media platforms, and one of the most popular platforms for that is Instagram. Like a few other social platforms, Instagram offers its users the ability to explore other content from accounts they don't follow, which can really help businesses increase their exposure. When looking to reach their core audience, most companies already tend to effectively utilize the posts and Stories feature that the platform provides, but few of them use other Instagram features to drive exposure.

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO