Teen charged in Northeast Baltimore killing of woman doing DoorDash delivery, police say Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun/TNS

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a grandmother who was killed while doing a delivery for DoorDash in Northeast Baltimore about a month ago, police said.

Police have described the Jan. 24 killing of 51-year-old Cheryl McCormack of Nottingham as a “robbery gone bad.”

The boy charged with murder in connection to her death turned himself in around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said. They did not identify the boy.

Police said the teen is waiting to see a court commissioner.

Officers got reports of a shooting around 2:25 a.m. and went to the 3900 block of White Ave., where they encountered the aftermath of a “botched robbery,” police wrote in a news release.

Medics pronounced McCormack dead at the scene in the city’s Glenham-Belford neighborhood.

McCormack and a man were working for delivery service DoorDash the night she was killed, her husband, Jim McCormack, told The Baltimore Sun last month.

Homicide detectives wrote in charging documents that the car McCormack was riding in had run out of gas and when the driver got out to walk toward a gas station, two teens in dark clothing approached him.

The teens forced the driver back to the car where they demanded McCormack give them her cellphone. When she said no, one of them shot her, detectives allege.

Part of the incident was captured on a doorbell camera and detectives also got surveillance footage of the teens trying to buy tobacco products from a nearby gas station. The teens in the gas station surveillance video matched the description of the ones who tried to rob McCormack and the person she was with, according to the court documents.

Jim McCormack described his wife of 24 years, from whom he recently separated, as a kind and generous person. She was a paralegal by training and had three children and one grandson, he said.